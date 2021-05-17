A few years ago, I would have known what "red" and "blue" each stood for, and where I agreed or disagreed. Now it is not clear, since Republicans no longer seem to have the core beliefs they once espoused.
The most ardent of Republicans are now clearly and explicitly in the thrall of one person, former President Trump. The recent ouster of Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her position is prima facia evidence of this thralldom, since she was a lone voice among leadership that acknowledged the things that once were clearly identifiable “red” politicians' core beliefs. The peaceful transfer of power, the basic belief in, and acceptance of, the fair outcome of elections and trust in our democratic processes both having the foundation of the rule of law. The erosion of our shared – red and blue – core beliefs that enabled the robust debate regarding policy is dangerous to our democratic process.
I quote from Cheney’s recent op-ed in the Washington Post: “The question before us now is whether we will join Trump’s crusade to delegitimize and undo the legal outcome of the 2020 election, with all the consequences that might have. I have worked overseas in nations where changes in leadership come only with violence, where democracy takes hold only until the next violent upheaval. America is exceptional because our constitutional system guards against that. At the heart of our republic is a commitment to the peaceful transfer of power among political rivals in accordance with law."
President Ronald Reagan described this as our American “miracle.” Cheney is a true “red” politician with whom I could argue and disagree, but respect as she holds true to her convictions. She also said – and I again quote from the same source: “I am a conservative Republican, and the most conservative of conservative values is reverence for the rule of law. Each of us swears an oath before God to uphold our Constitution. The electoral college has spoken. More than 60 state and federal courts, including multiple Trump-appointed judges, have rejected the former president’s arguments, and refused to overturn election results. That is the rule of law; that is our constitutional system for resolving claims of election fraud.”
And what of policy disputes? It used to be clear that “red” politicians stood for a few basic tenets of conservatism: small government, less regulation, low taxation, free trade and personal responsibility. Those have all seemingly been jettisoned, and the only core belief apparent is fidelity to the former president. Policy ideas? They offer none, just opposition to policies that a large majority of the American public support – infrastructure and jobs. To quote the Republican Senate leader – “One hundred percent of my focus is standing up to this administration" – lets us know that they have nothing to offer. No “bipartisan” solutions, no debate, no new ideas, just the same old opposition.
The only thing of note that was accomplished during the previous administration was a tax cut that funneled resources to the very, very wealthy and to corporations. “Gold-plated” health care? Nope. Protection for Medicare and Social Security? Nope. Infrastructure? Nope, their “promises made, promises kept” mantra is an illusion. The budget deficit ballooned, government grew larger while our air and water and natural resources were diminished through the erosion of reasonable and lifesaving regulations.
Blue politicians aren’t perfect, by any means, but at least they have some ideas and policy proposals. The red politician wants us to focus on Mr. Potato Head, or just say “hell no!” to new ideas. Let’s move on from that.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
