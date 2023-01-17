COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Border crisis needs more than eyeing root causes

In April of 2021 Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to South America to address what the Biden administration called the "root causes" of illegal immigration. But now, approaching two years later, the immigration crisis appears to be worse than ever, with the number of illegal border crossings surging since Biden took office.
Last October, NBC news reported that, "The number of undocumented immigrant crossings at the southwest border for fiscal year 2022 topped 2.76 million, breaking the previous annual record by more than 1 million, according to Customs and Border Protection data. For the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2022, CBP stopped migrants more than 2,766,582 times, compared to 1.72 million times for fiscal 2021, the previous yearly high."
Unlike his predecessor, Biden never positioned himself as being tough on the border.
He halted construction of the border wall soon after taking office, and has generally been soft on both policy and rhetoric, if not actively undermining border security by doing things, such as barring states from erecting their own barriers.
In fact astute readers of the 4,000 page, $1.7 trillion omnibus bill passed before Christmas found a portion of the bill actually prohibited funding additional border security. A section that funded Border Patrol outlined that "none of the funds" could be used "to acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing."
There now seems to be little to no consequences for breaking our immigration laws, and little will to enforce them either.
The vast majority of people living in Central and South America do not have the same freedom and opportunity we have here in the United States. Millions want to come here - legally or not. And who can blame them? If there are no consequences for crossing illegally, why wouldn't you come to the greatest country the world has ever seen? Despite all the talk of America's sins, there's no other country in the world in which people would rather live.
Many make the journey to the U.S. due to economic or political turmoil. Communist governance in Cuba and socialism in Venezuela have made the lives of their citizens worse. Cartels in Mexico endanger the lives of everyday Mexican citizens. For legitimate asylum seekers, the process needs to be improved, and asylum seekers should do so by legal means, and through the proper channels.
But in addressing root causes, will regimes, like those in Cuba and Venezuela, be willing to change their ways, or even cooperate with U.S. recommendations? Whatever changes made in the governments of these countries, the cartels in Mexico are still a major component, profiting from human trafficking and drug smuggling. There's nothing wrong with the U.S. working with other countries on the root causes of their citizens fleeing to the United States, and in fact we should be working with them to dismantle the cartels, who are harming immigrants and bringing dangerous drugs into the United States. But we can't expect that focusing on root causes will solve our issues on the southern border, especially when our policies here at home are so lacking.
The sad reality is the situation at the border was better before the Biden administration began its strategy of addressing root causes. Biden seems to be getting more involved in recent days, but words and optics will not solve the issue. If the administration continues to remain weak on border policies here at home, we are unlikely to see much change on our southern border.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
