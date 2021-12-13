COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Border crisis worse with Biden administration

If you take a look at 20 different news sources, you'll get 20 different points of view on what is going on at our southern border.
As with anything and everything else that affects our lives in any way, it's the "let's blame Trump v. let's blame Biden" mentality, instead of just looking at the problem and seeing it for what it actually is.
Customs and Border Protection reported 400,000 encounters with immigrants in 2020. That number has more than quadrupled for the fiscal year of 202,1, with more than 1.6 million encounters with immigrants reported to date. That's the highest annual total on record.
An encounter can either be an expulsion, where migrants are forced to leave the United States and return to their country of origin or last country they were in before entering the U.S., or an apprehension wherein migrants are detained within the U.S. temporarily, or sometimes permanently.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the majority of encounters have been expulsions, rather than apprehensions. This is a policy that began under Trump and is continued under Biden as a measure to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Before the pandemic, it was just the opposite, with the majority of encounters being apprehensions and detentions within the U.S. With expulsion being the most common of immigrant encounters, CBP reports 26 to 27 percent being encounters with the same people over and over again. They are removed from the country basically to turn around and come right back.
Not only has 2021 seen the highest number of migrants on record, with Mexico being the most common source of origin for the migrants encountered at our southern border, CBP has also seen an increase in migrants from countries not as commonly seen at our southern border. Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador - or what's commonly referred to as the Northern Triangle Region - is an increasing area of concern for Border Patrol agents. An increasing number of migrants from Brazil, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba, Romania, and even Turkey, have begun showing up at our southern border as well.
Economic hardships and both social and political unrest in these countries are being cited as the most likely reason for the increase. The relaxed policies of this administration, when it comes to securing our border and enforcing our laws for entry to the United States, aren't helping to slow the waves of immigrants, either.
President Trump's efforts to build a secure wall along our southern border were immediately halted when the Biden administration took office. CBP has since seen an increase of the influx of migrants in every region of our southern border, with the greatest increases being in the Rio Grande sector and the Yuma sectors being as much as 13-fold.
While the majority of CBP encounters are with adult males, families, women, and unaccompanied minors also present a problem at our border. Many come to the U.S. seeking asylum. Credible fears keep them from being able to return to their countries of origin and they are forced to live in dangerous makeshift migrant camps along the border. Unaccompanied minors are held in holding cells until a safe home can be found for them. This is also creating a problem by overflowing the facilities that house these children who have nowhere else to go.
The southern border is a humanitarian crisis that deserves more resources than it is currently afforded.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.