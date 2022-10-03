COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Calls for secession could be avoided if we adhere to the 10th Amendment

In recent years the idea of secession has been floated more than once by a few states.
In 2012 after Barack Obama’s reelection, there was a movement in Texas to secede, and after Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, similar calls came out of California. The reason behind these movements is nearly always the same: those who wish to secede feel that the federal government and the president have too much power and are attempting to control their lives.
Unfortunately over the past few years, the American people seem to have become more divided than at any other time in recent memory. Some even say the country is more divided now than at any other time since the Civil War. Hot button issues such as guns, abortion, immigration, and climate change evoke deep convictions on both sides, not to mention the strong opinions people have when it comes to key political figures.
The stakes are high and tensions rise as every subsequent election seemingly becomes – “The most important election of our lifetime.” Media and politicians stoke the fires with divisive rhetoric, and then when one side takes power, the other side feels as though the future of the entire country is at risk. But why has our political climate come to this? Why does it seem as though, to so many of us, that everything hinges on who holds power in Washington? It was never intended to be this way.
In the U.S. Constitution you will find an outline of the powers the federal government holds, power to levy taxes, declare war, and create currency to name a few.
Then in the Bill of Rights we find the 10th Amendment which states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”
Yet while you will find nothing about healthcare, abortion, energy, education, or a host of other issues mentioned in the Constitution, in many cases the federal government has taken authority over these issues. Then as administrations change every four to eight years, policies on these issues change with them. It creates consternation among those who are not a part of the party currently in power, and in recent years, is likely the cause for calls of secession.
Of course, secession led to the Civil War. The southern states had abused their power in the most heinous way possible. But the nation went on to safeguard against those atrocities with the ratification of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments.
But during the 20th century the federal government accrued more power, at the expense of the people and the states. More and more issues and policies are now tackled with a top-down approach, where laws are passed at the federal level and all 50 states must comply. If the states held Washington accountable and exercised their just power under the 10th Amendment, the states would have more freedom and power to govern as they so choose, hopefully eliminating calls for secession.
These United States need not be monolithic, but should be allowed the freedom to be unique in practices and policies. Allowed to be different, not to create more division, but to ease the tension and mend the seams of this nation. It’s time we as a people reclaim our power under the 10th Amendment and allow each other the freedom to choose the policies for our own cities and states, while continuing to be the – United – States of America.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
