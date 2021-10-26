COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: 'Cancel culture' not called out equally

Cancel culture is the popular practice of withdrawing support for - or canceling - public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive. Cancel culture is generally discussed as being performed on social media in the form of group shaming.
Does that sound familiar? It should since it's been around for at least 150 years, just using a different word. Here's Webster's definition of boycott: "to engage in a concerted refusal to have dealings with - a person, a store, an organization, etc. - usually to express disapproval or to force acceptance of certain conditions."
So, "cancel culture" is a new way of expressing an old, well known and often used, strategy to express disapproval of an action, a policy or a statement. Unfortunately, the term has been hijacked by some on both sides of the political spectrum to suggest that some person has, somehow, been "cancelled."
There are many examples of words and actions that have been taken to express disapproval of an action. In fact, just last week George Will had a column in this paper citing the "woke mob" - students - who wrote a memo to a professor expressing concern about the impact of his final exam on Black students. The author of the memo was not Black, but the situation devolved into action taken against the professor. Social media was used to solicit signatures on a petition and on it went. The professor was placed on leave but subsequently cooler heads prevailed and he was reinstated. While Will never says "cancel culture," that is what occurred per the definition cited above.
I don't think anyone has made a similar comment about what has happened to politicians who don't toe the line of the current Republican "mob" who used the same actions against one of their own. I refer to Liz Cheney. She is, if anyone is, a rock-ribbed conservative Republican and always has been. But she said the wrong thing and spoke out against the former president, and other Republicans who support him, and continue to do so. The result? According to the Guardian "Cheney had emerged as a vocal critic of Trump, especially since the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters. The price of her outspokenness has ousted her from her party's leadership - cancelled - and may still cost her her congressional seat to a Republican challenger." Unfortunately, there were no "cooler heads" to prevail, and her ouster has remained permanent.
A much more pernicious and frightening "cancellation" that transcends the definition cited but certainly is born of misinformation and outright lies on social media, is the cancellation of voting opportunities for millions of Americans. "The 2020 federal election drew the United States' highest voter turnout in more than a century, breaking records despite the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts to undermine the election process with the Big Lie of a stolen election.
"In a backlash to this historic voter participation, many state lawmakers have proposed and enacted legislation to make it harder for Americans to vote, justifying these measures with falsehoods steeped in racism about election irregularities and breaches of election security. Between January 1 and September 27, at least 19 states enacted 33 laws that make it harder for Americans to vote," wrote an author from the Brennan Center for Justice on Oct. 21.
Talk about cancel culture! Citizen's rights are being "cancelled" by a "woke mob" of Republican legislators because we did something objectionable, electing Joe Biden President. I don't know the solution to this situation, but reasonable people having civil conversations could go a long way toward agreeing to a basic tenet of democracy, that is we all get to vote.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.