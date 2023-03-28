COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Cell phone, GPS value tied to space exploration

It is often said, "Show me how you spend your money and I'll know your priorities." I believe that to be a truism.
There are many examples of federal spending that could be used to ask the same type of question, which at its core, is a question about what our priorities are.
According to Father Travis Russell in the "Jesuits" magazine on Sept. 27, 2021, "Budgets are moral documents. They reveal priorities and values, and as a society, they are the primary way that we care for one another, especially for the vulnerable."
He goes on to say, "We could spend $3.5 trillion making wealthy people richer, but, of course, that wouldn't reflect our values. Or we could advocate for a budget that feeds the hungry, clothes the naked, shelters the homeless, treats humanely those in prison and provides health care for people who are sick -- you know, the corporal works of mercy."
So, in that regard, is space exploration a frivolous expenditure that could be better spent accomplishing these goals that do, for many, reflect our values? Is it an "either-or" type of premise? What if space exploration does reflect the value of many?
It has long been known that we learn and grow from exploring. Whether that is in our own backyard, across the ocean, or in the depths of the sea. People, humankind, have always had a keen sense of the desire to know things. To know what is on the other side of the hill or out beyond our vision at sea. We have always been fascinated by space, the stars, and now, even more so with what we've seen from the James Webb Space Telescope, which has shown images of the universe that have turned some ideas of physics on their head.
Plus, we are not alone in wanting to know about space and its potential. The International Space Station is an example of collaboration and cooperation even with some who would be our enemy in other settings - the Russians. We show how we can get along if we share the same values. Even with that it might surprise you to learn that the percent of the federal budget allocated to NASA is 0.3% of the budget, so 99.7% of the budget is allocated elsewhere to our other values. Healthcare is 20%, income support is 34%, defense is 13%, veterans benefits are 2%, interest is 5%, and so on.
I expect a portion of the 13% in defense is also spent on some sort of space exploration, given all the issues with satellites and the new "space force." It's difficult to wrap our heads around the amounts we're talking about with the federal budget, but in a household budget of say $40,000 per year, 0.3% - not 3% - would be $120. That's not much of a budgetary bite. With that investment what do we get?
According to Oklahoman Jim Bridenstine, who led NASA from 2017-2021 and said this "[o]ur very way of life depends on space, the way we communicate, the way we navigate, the way we produce food and energy, the way we conduct banking."
Then in April 2016 at the 32nd Annual Space Symposium, Bridenstine introduced H.R. 4945, the American Space Renaissance Act, comprehensive reform legislation with provisions affecting national security, civil, and commercial space policy. It seems we get quite a bit from that small investment.
While there is a lot of room for discussion and disagreement about our federal budget, I think we can agree we value our cell phones and GPS systems. We can express that value by supporting space exploration.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
