COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Child Tax Credit is just another hand-out

According to Wikipedia, a child tax credit is a tax credit for parents with dependent children given by various countries. The credit is often linked to the number of dependent children a taxpayer has and sometimes the taxpayer's income level. Benefits.gov explains, the Child Tax Credit program can reduce the federal tax you owe by $1,000 for each qualifying child under the age of 17.
Important changes to the Child Tax Credit will help many families receive advance payments of the credit starting in summer 2021. The Internal Revenue Service will pay half the total credit amount in advance monthly payments, which began on July 15, 2021. You will claim the other half when you file your 2021 income tax return. These changes only apply to tax year 2021.
I very loosely understand that this is a prepayment of the child tax credit that is typically claimed when taxes are filed at the first of the year, and unless a qualifying household opted out of the monthly payments or had a baby in later 2021, the credit will not be available during normal tax filing.
Child poverty appears to be cyclical for the most part – parents having children in poverty who become parents having children in poverty. This situation is commonly referred to as chronically poor. It’s a sad reality that kids born into poverty are born into what is often a hopeless situation of desperation and despair. Their disadvantages tend to lead to a life of poverty, breeding more poverty.
The Chinese proverb illustrates that if you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day, if you teach that man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime. There is a huge foundational difference between a “hand-out” and a “hand-up.” The child tax credit is not a good solution for anyone looking to end child poverty. It’s a hand-out that is already proving to be unsustainable and is currently not available for families due to the government’s failed renewal thus far of this policy. But by now, we all should know that there is nothing more permanent than a temporary government program. We can probably expect it to return.
The child tax credit is simply given to families, and although it does help to bridge a gap for some, it doesn’t come with an incentive or motivation for the recipients to find a pathway out of poverty. There is also no stipulation on what the money can be used to purchase, leaving the door wide open for it to be used on anything imaginable other than a child’s benefit.
As Biden’s bunch continues to push for hand-outs to become the new law of the land, we watch the “Now Hiring” signs pop up in business after business after business within our community. We’ve watched in disbelief as some of our favorite local businesses are forced to shutter their doors, unable to find a labor force to service the needs of their customers.
The hand-outs de-incentivize the worker and pay them to stay home rather than go to work. As more and more businesses are forced to close their doors, there will become less employment opportunities, further grounding these programs into society.
Winston Churchill once said; “Capitalism is the unequal distribution of wealth. Socialism is the equal distribution of poverty.”
It’s my belief that not only does the child tax credit not reduce child poverty, any kind of government hand-out/entitlement program only exacerbates the problem of poverty in our country.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
