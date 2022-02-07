COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Children in poverty benefit from Child Tax Credit

Most people with a moral compass would like to see children raised with the opportunity to succeed and would do what is necessary to see that happen. We know that when given the opportunity to vote on actions that would impact that opportunity to succeed, more times than not citizens do vote what they believe to be in the best interest of kids.
Bond issues reflect that desire, and Tahlequah voters passed the last school bond issue proposed back in 2009, which required a 60 percent majority. That’s a pretty good reflection of support! What we don’t see is behind the scenes in children’s homes, and those who live in poverty are at a definite disadvantage. According to ChildTrends, there are five main ways that child poverty impacts children and their likelihood of success.
1. Poverty hurts the brain and other body systems. “Children who experience poverty have an increased likelihood, extending into adulthood, for numerous chronic illnesses, and for a shortened life expectancy.”
2. Poverty creates and widens achievement gaps. “Starting in infancy, gaps are evident in key aspects of learning, knowledge, and social-emotional development. When left unaddressed, these early gaps become progressively wider.”
3. Poverty leads to poor physical, emotional and behavioral health. “Poverty works in multiple ways to constrict children’s opportunities and expose them to threats to well-being.”
4. Poor children are more likely to live in neighborhoods with concentrated poverty, which is associated with numerous social ills. “Poor children are more likely to live in neighborhoods where they are exposed to environmental toxins and other physical hazards, including crime and violence.”
5. Poverty can harm children through the negative effects it has on their families and the home environment. “Children in poor families have fewer books and other educational resources at home, and they are less likely to experience family outings, activities, and programs that can enrich learning opportunities.”
What can be done? After all, “the poor will always be with you.” That may be true, but we can still help ease the burden.
We now know that a child tax credit that is provided in monthly allotments instead of one lump sum annually can reduce childhood poverty. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities “The American Rescue Plan, enacted in March 2021, increased the Child Tax Credit for more than 65 million U.S. children — roughly 90 percent of children — and established advance monthly payments.
The enhanced tax credit has enabled parents across the country to pay for food, clothing, housing, and other basic necessities and is expected to lower the number of children experiencing poverty by more than 40 percent as compared to child poverty levels in the absence of the expansion.”
Even with that knowledge, our congressional delegation, to a person, voted against the effort. More coldly and boldly, Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, said "That's something they need to consider when they make that choice. I've never really felt it was society's responsibility to take care of other people's children."
That’s a sad statement when he asserts that having children is a “choice” while insisting he and the government know better than women about their own healthcare choices, especially when it comes to having babies. Along with the Oklahoma delegation, Johnson voted against the American Rescue Plan.
So, while we may assert that anyone could be president or whatever they aspire to, we know that some are at a disadvantage. A child tax credit can make the difference in a child’s life and help them succeed. Let’s support making that difference!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
