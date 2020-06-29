The Chinese Communist Party's has been waging a "war without rules" against most of world for at least 20 years. The CCP's favorite ploy is "debt traps," wherein they loan tons of money to an impoverished nation for badly needed infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and shipping ports. When a country cannot pay back the debt, the CCP demands to be paid with strategic properties: a military location here, a shipping port there, and whatever the CCP wants.
Debt traps and other CCP agendas have angered much of the world. Even the U.S. owes a fortune to China, and the Chinese government has financed the purchase of thousands of acres of American farmland, to raise cattle and corn for Chinese citizens. People around the world are angry about the underhanded methods the CCP is using in its bid for a CCP led one-world government. Since COVID-19 hit, most of these countries are talking reparations. An international trade war could be the least of the CCP's problems.
China has been pushing war with India lately. The CCP instigated a hand-to-hand border clash with India - the world's largest democracy - over disputed territory. So far, India's war-hardened troops have embarrassed China's People's Liberation Army troops. Armed with spiked clubs and rocks, PLA soldiers tried to take possession of border land owned by India. After a PLA soldier threw a rock and killed the Indian commander, Indian troops began systematically slaughtering the Chinese troops. Apparently, the PLA lost twice as many soldiers as unarmed Indian troops. Indian called it a massacre. China is not commenting on casualties.
The CCP's "war without rules" is beginning to backfire on several fronts. In addition to threatening war with India, CCP has been attempting to deny fishing rights to coastal areas in Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and any other nation bordering the South China Sea. The CCP even built islands in Philippine waters. War is in the air.
If war comes to the region, China and North Korea will be facing India, Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S., based on treaties. South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia are promising to fight against China. The Philippine president stated the Philippines is too small to fight China, but if America will lead the fight, his troops will follow. Like the U.S., India and China both have nuclear weapons. Rumors are that Cambodia will support Vietnam against China.
Vietnam, a communist country, and Malaysia have both been partially victimized by the CCP's "debt trap." The main victims have been Djibouti, Tonga, Maldives, the Republic of the Congo, Kyrgyzstan, Cambodia, Niger, Pakistan, Laos, Zambia, Samoa, Vanuatu, and Mongolia, many of which are African countries. The CCP uses the technique to lure smaller, poorer nations into borrowing large sums of money that they cannot repay to build badly needed roads, bridges and shipping ports. Instead of demanding payment, the CCP settles for 99-year leases on ports of entry and other strategic areas.
The COVID-19 virus may be just the excuse many world leaders have been wanting to bring China to its knees. Some scholars believe China is the victim of an international bioweapon. Others believe China purposely let it loose. Still others think it was a natural phenomenon. Regardless, China is facing a world of trouble. Too many of their neighboring countries are readying themselves for war.
The CCP will likely have to decide between paying trillions of dollars in damages, or leading their already beleagured citizens and soldiers into a war for survival.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
