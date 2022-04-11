COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: 'Climate change' fills up advocates' pockets

Any of you guys ever heard of The Ice Age? Has anyone ever taken the time to try and gain an understanding of how our planet works? Our planet is only 4.5 billion years old, and to the best of their ability, with the knowledge available to them, scientists have determined our climate alternates between ice ages and greenhouse periods.
There's not much of an argument to the fact that humans do contribute to climate change; however, I believe that contribution is insignificant, if you look at the grand scheme of things. No matter what your religious beliefs, it's easy for me to see there's a greater power in control of the planet and the universe as a whole. To some, it's God; others might call it Mother Nature. It could even have names that I'm unfamiliar with, but it is all by design.
Almost everything in nature exists to provide life for something else - the "Circle of Life," as it's been called by those who study biology. Fractals in nature is a pretty good place to start, if you want to see and understand how a delicate balance exists in our world to support and provide substance from one life form to another. It's a beautiful harmony.
There was a time when we all learned the same things in school, we all watched the same news, and we all received our information from roughly the same sources. Information now surrounds us 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As it becomes harder to escape the constant bombardment of it all, it becomes easier and easier for us to live in alternate realities.
What you see, understand, and believe can be entirely different from what I see, understand and believe. It's easy for me to see and understand how climate fantasies have become a priority for those trying to control the narrative within our society. Creating and instilling a fear in the people of a self-induced mass extinction event can be controlled by the amount of money thrown at the problem. It's extremely hard for me to see and understand the people who buy into this theory. No amount of carbon taxes or carbon credits or whatever goofy nonsense the left is peddling can alter or change the set of events Mother Nature has at play for the course of our existence.
If you're fortunate enough this time of year to be driving through a residential neighborhood and smell the sweet fragrances of lawns being mowed, trimmed and manicured, stop and think for a minute about the tremendous amounts of money being spent all across our planet on the various machines, tools, equipment, fuels and supplies used by farmers, landowners and tenants to combat and try to manipulate the growth of Mother Nature one quarter-acre at a time.
These people - myself included - aren't stopping or controlling much of anything. An argument can be made that we're preventing ourselves from being overtaken from vegetation, but as soon as a property is vacated, Mother Nature takes over and wins the battle.
The folks in charge of pushing this climate change agenda down our throats know their theories can't be proved or disproved in our lifetime. They also know the fear and panic of a planet dying of our own devices is a ripe and lush field for the enrichment of their own pockets.
Watch the money. Like everything else, while they sell the panic, they invest their money in those selling the cure. Collectively or individually, we'll never do anything to change nature's course.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.