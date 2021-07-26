It is pretty easy for us in this part of the country to act nonchalantly about climate change, since we have experienced very little of the consequences seen and felt elsewhere. If we put on our empathy goggles, we will see and feel the distress, fear, and helplessness felt by others.
To those who say it’s a hoax, I say I’m not willing to take that chance. Climate change is real, and 97-98 percent of currently publishing scientists agree. Climate change is catastrophic, and the root cause of these changes stem from human activity. Some have said there are just too many people for our beautiful and life-giving planet to sustain, so we need to reduce population growth. While reducing population sounds like a straightforward action, there is more to climate change than just counting raw numbers of people. Only a few countries are the main producers of CO2, and this suggests that population doesn't account for climate change alone.
For instance, the U.S. has less than 5 percent of the world population, but emits over 15 percent of CO2. Europe has just over 10 percent of the world population and emits just over 16 percent of CO2, with China having just under 19 percent of the world population and emitting just under 30 percent of the world's CO2. Of the large emitters, the U.S. has the highest ratio of CO2 emitted by its population.
If there were “shares” of CO2 proportional to their population,the U.S. would emit just 5 percent of CO2, Europe 10 percent, and China 19 percent. On the other end, India has nearly 18 percent of the world population and emits less than 7 percent of the CO2 – all statistics from the Union of Concerned Scientists, August 2020. The point is we, as citizens of the U.S. and fellow travelers on this Earth, have a lot of room to improve and make a difference. It may look bleak, and some will say it’s too late. Others will say it’s not here, so what difference can I make?
We can all make a difference and help our brothers and sisters who live in the hardest-hit areas. Some of what we can do is simple, and if you have a low income, you can get help from a variety of agencies with this task:
1. Weatherize your home. Some utility providers will do a free assessment of your home and make recommendations or you can do it yourself; just look online.
2. Plant trees and if you can afford it, support “Treedom” – treedom.net.
3. Eat less beef. For comparison, China (No. 1) emits 10.2 gigatons of CO2, the U.S. (No. 2) emits 5.3 and the cattle industry emits 5 gigatons of CO2. If it were a country, it would be the third-highest emitter of CO2. Pork and chicken emit half that and all of India with its billions of people emits 2.5 gigatons.
4. support worldwide education of girls. This isn’t so critical in the U.S. since we already do so, but girls in other countries don’t have that luxury or support while they do make important decisions about environmental issues.
6. Encourage divestment of coal. Coal is on its way out as an energy source, but it is still around and we can encourage sustainable alternatives, especially wind and solar.
7. Vote for candidates that commit to helping sustain the environment.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
