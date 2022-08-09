COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Climate is changing, but solutions worry conservatives

"Climate change denier." It's become somewhat of a put-down used by some on the left. But you probably won't find that many people who actually deny the climate changes. The pushback stems from whether these changes are due to human activity, to what extent, and more so, the solutions being offered by political elites.
The climate has always been changing. In the 1920s, Milutin Milankovitch found that slight variations in Earth's orbit and axis have an effect on the Earth's climate. In later years, scientists have concluded human activity has recently played a role. What many people balk at is the increasingly apocalyptic rhetoric from politicians who seem to use the issue as a political wedge.
At an event in Germany in 2009, Al Gore said, "The entire North Polar ice cap may well be completely gone in five years." Speaking at an event in January 2019, New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, "The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don't address climate change." This was met with thunderous applause from the crowd. You can find more examples of this dire rhetoric from other activists and politicians. With these hyperbolic predictions, it's no wonder why some are skeptical of the effects of climate change. But it's the solutions touted by the political elite that cause a bigger stir.
Last month, Reuters reported, "Dutch farmers angered by government plans that may require them to use less fertilizer and reduce livestock began a day of protests in the Netherlands." The article continued, "Reductions are necessary in emissions of nitrogen oxides from farm animal manure and from the use of ammonia in fertilizer, the government says, estimating a 30% reduction in the number of livestock is needed."
While the western world may have emission reductions as a top priority, it seems the same can't be said in other parts of the world. Last year, Time magazine reported, "China is leading the world in new coal power plants, building more than three times as much new coal power capacity as all other countries in the world combined in 2020. It isn't alone in its reliance on coal, however. China and four other countries, India, Indonesia, Japan and Vietnam, account for more than 80% of the coal power stations planned across the world." Meanwhile this summer in Europe, a heat wave is putting a strain on solar power. In an article from Fortune magazine, "Solar panels around the world are manufactured and tested to function optimally around 77°F," and "Depending on where a solar panel is installed, high temperatures can reduce its electricity output efficiency by anywhere from 10% to 25%."
Unfortunately, wind and solar energy depend on weather. Solar panels produce no power at night, and their output is significantly reduced in heavy overcast conditions. Windmills have similar limitations, yet these are the two sources of energy being touted to reduce emissions. What happens when these become more prevalent and we plug millions of new electric cars into the grid? Will renewable energy be able to support it?
The climate has always been changing, and man may contribute to some extent, but the proposed solutions to climate change have their own consequences. The changes in agriculture, energy, and transportation could affect our food supply and the reliability afforded to us by the use of well-established fossil fuels. And in a world where America and Europe have constrained themselves to reduce emissions, China may very well become the dominant superpower. And that could have consequences all of its own.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.