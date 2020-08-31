China has not failed, nor have the Chinese people. On the other hand, the Chinese Communist Party could fade into history within two to five years, either through rebellion or restructuring of powers at the top.
General Secretary Xi Jinping leads the CCP, China's ruling party. He was “voted” into power in 2012, and has remained the most powerful person in Communist China ever since. Talking bad about Xi or even disagreeing with him can result in the disappearance of dissidents for months or years, usually into re-education camps. Intellectual outlaws are often subjected to torture, including waterboarding, until they are retrained. Engineers who said the CCP should not build the 3 Rivers Dam because it might constitute a safety hazard and because it would damage the environment where several endangered species lived, were summarily imprisoned and re-educated. Being an engineer in China can be dangerous.
The 3 Rivers Dam blocked the flow of three major rivers in China and forced relocation of 1.4 million people. The dam is an engineering marvel, the largest in the world, and “demonstrates how powerful and successful” the CCP is. It was expected to generate as much as 15 percent of China's growing electricity needs. Either officials underestimated their future electrical needs, or they drastically overestimated how much electricity the dam would generate. Today, because of unheard of rainfall upstream, the dam is in danger of collapsing, which threatens homes and lives of nearly one-third of China's population. A recent floodwater release destroyed hundreds of downstream homes.
Officially, China allows its citizens religious freedom. Unofficially, all religious groups other than atheists – including Christians, Taoists, Tibetan Buddhists, Muslims, and Falun Gong – are persecuted and often imprisoned. Nearly 70 million Chinese are Falun Gong, a nonviolent religion practicing truth, compassion, and tolerance for others. According to Chinese citizens opposed to the CCP, anyone who worships improperly can be imprisoned. Prisoners with the proper blood type can “volunteer” for organ harvesting for “transplant tourists” from all over the world. Need a lung? The CCP has plenty.
The Encyclopedia Britannica claims Tibet is an autonomous region inside China, meaning the Tibetans govern their own country. The CCP “liberated” Tibet in 1949. Since then, over 1.2 million pacifist Tibetans have been killed, more than 6,000 monasteries destroyed, and tens of thousands of Tibetans imprisoned for anti-government religious views. Next to the Falun Gong, Tibetans make up the largest group of organ donors in CCP prisons. China wants Tibet for two main reasons: Tibet is a buffer between China and India, and Tibet has huge reserves of copper, lithium, gold and silver, most of which have never been touched. Tibetans do not mine the land; it's against their religion to disturb the ground. So the CCP is mining the land.
The subjugation of the nonviolent Tibetans was simple. But other Southeast Asian countries have highly trained soldiers. China's one-child policy (with exceptions) has left the PLA with a huge problem: Nearly all their soldiers are spoiled, only sons, not the type of recruits that make the best soldiers. Also, since Chinese culture values sons over daughters and daughters were often aborted, nearly one million Chinese men have no chance to marry Chinese women. That alone might make their soldiers happy to die in battle. Regardless, the CCP has put itself in a precarious situation that may end Xi's powerful reign. Failing or “losing face” is not an option with the CCP.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
