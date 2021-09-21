It is expected that governments provide school for Americans from first through 12th grade, and over the years, they have expanded this to kindergarten, and even pre-K. We've come to learn that the earlier that children start their learning, the better their outcome will be, and "early childhood education" has become part of the vernacular in public schools.
Most Americans are products of public education. I attended public schools, and I believe that I received an excellent education.
Ellwood P. Cubberley commented on Horace Mann, who was an advocate of public education.
"No one did more than he to establish in the minds of the American people the conception that education should be universal, non-sectarian, free, and that its aims should be social efficiency, civic virtue, and character, rather than mere learning or the advancement of sectarian ends," said Cubberley.
All the communities where I attended school, Enid, Tulsa, Guymon and Yukon supported local public schools. There were a few private schools in Tulsa that I knew of, such as Holland Hall and Cascia Hall, but no one I knew - or know - attended them.
Now I see great support for the public schools here in Tahlequah and believe that most citizens heartily support the idea of public education.
There is a proposal from the Biden Administration and current legislation to make that same investment in older students by making community colleges part of the public school system. There is broad recognition that additional education increases incomes, advances skills, reduces unemployment by making employees more valuable and enhancing their skill set.
Many students finish high school and can't afford to attend college. In fact, "half of the students who are not attending college or enrolling in a career and technical education program would have attended if they had received adequate financial aid," according to a recent report by the Horatio Alger Association.
If this legislation passes, the first two years of college would be like making school pre-K through 14 instead of 12, with the last two years being optional. Making community college free would not include a requirement that a student attend, so no "truancy," it would be strictly voluntary. I think it's important to note that this is not a new idea.
According to a CNBC article, "In fact, 25 states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, Rhode Island and Tennessee, already have statewide free community-college programs and even more were expected to follow before the coronavirus pandemic put a severe strain on state and local budgets."
Half of all states are already taking this step. Why? Because it's a good idea, and it helps young people be successful, and it improves society. It just makes sense.
Some have said, "it's too expensive!" or "it's for the teachers unions!"
Just two points: First, it's an investment, like infrastructure, such as maintaining your house. Second, teachers unions are made up of who? Evil bureaucrats? No, teachers unions are made of teachers. These are the same folks in whom we trust our kids each day. They are good people who are dedicated to education.
Making community college free is investing in the next generation, our community, and in our society. What's too expensive is ignoring this opportunity and turning our backs on young people. Let's do it!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.