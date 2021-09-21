COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Community college is never free, even when it is

No college should be free to anyone for any reason, just as no school should be free to anyone, and it isn't. There is no such thing as free. Public schools are not free, they are funded by taxpayers. Private schools aren't free, they are funded by the parents of the children who attend.
Someone always has to foot the bill. Just because it isn't you who pays doesn't change that in the least. Someone still has to pay for it or it wouldn't exist to be offered to you free. I am simply astounded by how many people don't understand this simple idea.
In the state of Florida, there is an extensive community college system into which nearly everyone who applies can and will be accepted for admission. There are only a few state universities, and getting into one of them as a freshman is exceedingly difficult because freshman classes are quite small.
Instead, students are guided to attend a community college as a freshman and sophomore first, and then apply to one of the universities as a junior. The reasons for this are many, but paramount among them is the simple fact that half of every freshman class will flunk-out for any number of reasons. Also, the resources and curriculum available at the community colleges are much better for those just beginning college.
Plus, their curriculum consists mainly of freshman and sophomore general studies and core curriculum. Inversely, the resources and curriculum at the universities are designed more for those pursuing a specific field of study. In addition, incorporated into the community colleges are trade education, rather than having a separate set of technical schools.
Why should this education not be free to the student? There are a number of valid reasons for this to not be the case as well. But, paramount among them is that anything received for "free" is not taken seriously and is not valued. Making students or parents pay for "education" takes the burden off everyone else, and also makes the family responsible for seeing that the student succeeds in school and afterward. When the government, or taxpayers, pay for education, it is not valued by the student or by the family, and is mostly wasted money and effort.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
