Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government far a redress of grievances.
There is an Everest-sized mountain of material which has been written on what this Amendment says and what it means. I'm not sure exactly why, because the language seems pretty clear and precise to me.
Congress, and that means the government, is forbidden to interfere in the free practice of religion. This was done on day-one of the pandemic and continues in some places in direct violation of the Constitution.
Congress is forbidden to in any way interfere with the ability of people to say and write exactly what they please, when they please and how they please. This is being done everywhere and with increasing ferocity. Speech codes are being enforced on taxpayer-funded colleges and universities, as well as in public schools, with increasing frequency and determination.
Congress is forbidden to interfere with the right of people to assemble peacefully. Cities around the country have violated this when conservatives assembling for any reason, while allowing Antifa and Black Lives Matters to burn our cities to the ground in the name of social justice.
Congress and the government are forbidden to pass or enforce any laws which stop people from demanding and getting a fair and open hearing concerning all matters involving their interactions with the government. This has been and continues to be violated everywhere in the form of "eminent domain", under which governments can seize your assets - a form of government agencies exempting themselves from being sued. All of which is specifically illegal under the Constitution.
Congress has allowed agencies and departments in the government to create and enforce their own laws, rules and regulations without benefit of being passed by Congress and signed by the president. This is illegal and forbidden by the Constitution. Federal agencies and departments do not have this authority, and the people have not given it to them. They have just taken it and then protected themselves by telling citizens that they must abide by those illegal rules, regulations and laws or be imprisoned. Then, they imprison those who defy their edicts.
In addition, Congress has illegally exempted members of the government from being sued for maleficence in office. Don't believe me? Look at Andrew Cuomo and others who have openly committed fraud and criminal acts during the pandemic, but will never be punished. What do you think would happen to you if you lied to federal agents and falsified information to them? Why, you would be spending a long-term sentence getting to know the federal prison system. Think about it.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
