COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Consequences for crimes are essential

Consequences. It’s why you slow down, or check your speed when you see a police car. It may be why you pay your electric bill or your taxes, because you know if you don’t, the former may leave you in the dark, and the latter may land you in jail.
There must be consequences for unlawful activity in any functioning society. Without consequences, the law holds little weight.
Over the past few years, several American cities have faced criticism for what some refer to as “soft on crime” policies. Cities like New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, often governed by progressives, have implemented policies considered to be “criminal justice reform.”
Take San Francisco, for example. In 2014, California voters passed Proposition 47, which categorized certain drug and theft offenses as misdemeanors that had formerly been considered felonies. Then in 2019, Chesa Boudin was elected as San Francisco’s district attorney and touted a “radical change to how we envision justice.”
Boudin was widely criticized as being unwilling to prosecute low-level offenses related to drug possession and property crimes. He also implemented a “cashless bail” system where those charged with a crime could be released at no cost.
Then came the summer of 2020, when protests escalated into riots in several major cities, including San Francisco. With police overwhelmed, much of the destruction went unpunished.
Add it all up and the message became clear: There would be little to no consequences for these actions.
By 2021, “smash and grab” robberies in San Francisco, sometimes committed by dozens of people, were making headlines and videos of the crimes were going viral. In October that year, Walgreens announced it would close five of its San Francisco stores, citing “ongoing organized retail crime.”
Former San Francisco prosecutor Brooke Jenkins stated in an interview: “The tone in San Francisco, and Chesa’s administration, is that there will be no accountability for these types of crimes. And so, if that’s the case, then individuals feel as though this type of action simply has no consequence.”
Fortunately, the American system allows for different procedures to be used, and it also allows for change. Other cities can look at San Francisco and see that its policies have not been a success, and form their policies accordingly. Even San Francisco itself can change.
On June 7, voters chose to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. His replacement? Brooke Jenkins.
At a press conference announcing her appointment Jenkins said, “As the district attorney, I plan to restore the accountability and the consequences that have been lost in the criminal justice system in San Francisco. Violent and repeat offenders can no longer be allowed to victimize this city without any consequence.”
She went on to say, “No longer will we dismiss certain crimes like drug dealing as victimless, because we know better. No longer will we be indifferent to property crime and just chalk that up as a part of big city life. These crimes affect us all, they affect our quality of life, and they affect, for many who own businesses here, their livelihoods.”
Jenkins, who considers herself a progressive, does support some measure of criminal justice reform, adding, “As your D.A., I am committed to enhancing alternative programs that serve as alternatives to incarceration, so we can give offenders who are serious about turning their lives around a second chance.”
Jenkins understands that without consequences, nothing will change in San Francisco. Time will tell the impact her philosophy has on the city. If successful, it may be an approach other cities could learn from.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
