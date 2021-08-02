When can we ignore the U.S. Constitution? never! OK, I think that about covers it.
Now, what about when there is a pandemic like we are currently going through? Or when there is civil unrest or a catastrophic weather event? The Constitution covers that by giving the president – not governors, mayors, or health officials – the power to declare a national emergency and/or martial law. Either or both of those declarations would give the president the temporary – and I repeat, temporary – ability to suspend one, some or all of the civil rights of the population.
That is not ignoring the Constitution. That is following the Constitution. What has happened over the past year or so has all been done in direct contradiction to and intentional ignoring of the Constitution, in my opinion. You may have noticed that President Trump refrained from using a majority of his emergency powers, while still using those necessary to force companies to produce masks, respirators and vaccines through Operation Warp Speed.
The Constitution is sometimes defined as a “living document,” usually by those people who feel blocked by the constraints it provides to protect citizens from their government. They attempt to redefine what it says so they can do as they please, but time after time, the Supreme Court has been forced to step in and stop that nonsense.
The Constitution is the founding document of this country, and it is a road map for how we should conduct ourselves. The Constitution gives Congress the sole right to pass laws – not bureaucrats sitting on their fat behinds in offices in Washington. The Constitution gives the running of the country to the president as the sole executive in charge of the government. However, the president is constrained by the other two branches in what he can and cannot do. And it gives the Supreme Court the sole responsibility to settle disputes between the other two branches of government, and between the government and this country’s citizens. It does not give the Supreme Court the authority or ability to make law, as some people insist it has been doing for the past several decades.
The Constitution also does not need to be interpreted. It was written in plain language – the very same language we are using to this day: English. The writing of the Constitution is a little flowery by today’s standards, but it was written as the founding and defining document in a new experiment in democracy. It was created in hope and with prayer.
The hope was that the new country they were founding would survive and thrive by giving people the ability to govern themselves without a burdensome government telling them what they could and couldn’t do. Their hope was that good people would be elected to govern, not bad people who are there for power and to enrich themselves at the expense of the country.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
