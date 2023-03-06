COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Convention of states is the way forward

Do you ever feel like the elected officials in Washington don't actually perform the will of the people, or follow the U.S. Constitution they swore an oath to uphold and defend?
People have been dissatisfied with Washington D.C. for decades, and little has changed. It’s easy to feel hopeless or powerless, but there are ways in which change can be enacted outside Washington.
In recent years there has been growing support for an Article V Convention of States. Article V of the U.S. Constitution lays out the methods by which the Constitution can be amended: “The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments, which, in either Case, shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as Part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the several States, or by Conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by the Congress;”
While previous constitutional amendments have been initiated by Congress, Article V also allows the states to initiate the process. Doing so would require two thirds of state legislatures to bring an amendment forth, and require three fourths of state legislatures or state conventions to ratify it. That’s a tall order, given how divided our nation is, but progress on the issue is already being made.
Oklahoma joined the movement in 2016, and is now one of 19 states to support an Article V convention. Up to a dozen states are considering taking up the issue for a vote this year, and in some other states the issue has already passed one chamber of their state legislature.
Oklahoma’s 2016 measure included a sunset provision, but in 2021 Oklahoma passed the “United States Senator, Dr. Tom Coburn Resolution of 2021” in honor of the late Tom Coburn, who was a strong supporter of the Convention of States movement. The resolution eliminated the sunset provision, allowing Oklahoma to support a convention in perpetuity.
The text of that resolution states what Oklahoma hopes to achieve with a convention: “The Legislature of the State of Oklahoma hereby applies to Congress, under the provisions of Article V of the Constitution of the United States, for the calling of a convention of the states limited to proposing amendments to the United States Constitution that impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.”
These are not radical ideas. Numerous polls show that 75-80% of Americans support term limits on Congress, and now with our national debt approaching $32 trillion, surely most Americans agree our nation needs to be more fiscally responsible.
These are issues that have strong support from the American people, but those in Congress refuse to act on, because they benefit from power, pork spending, and being career politicians. Why would a majority of them vote against their own interests?
We the people are the ultimate check and balance, and we have the ability to act through our state legislatures when Congress refuses to. Oklahoma is already in support, and hopefully more states will follow. It may be necessary for the good of the republic.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
