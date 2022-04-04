COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Corporate greed driving up prices, not Biden policies

Music has been a force that has shaped many of our lives; listening to the music we grew up with may continue to shape us.
I remember a song from years ago by the group Traffic that has a line that says, “The man in the suit has just bought a new car from the profits he made off your dreams.” That line has stuck with me and has recently come to mind as I’ve read about a few corporations making huge profits while blaming “supply” bottlenecks or “increased costs” and other causes that are true to some extent, but don’t tell the whole story.
Another oldie, Paul Harvey, would have had a great time with this with his byline, “the rest of the story.” The fact is, if costs go up and prices rise to account for those costs only, my “profit” would stay the same, right? If the rate of profit goes up with everything else being equal, then I know I’ve raised prices beyond what is needed to account for my increased expenses.
Higher wages for employees? OK, I can get behind that. Higher production expenses, raw materials, etc.? Understood. But when the man in the suit, or cowboy hat or whatever, is making so much money during a pandemic that he can afford not just a new car, but a new rocket ship? No, that does not add up.
In fact, as reported in pharmaceutical-technology.com: “Some economists believe that U.S. inflation is being driven by a record surge in corporate profits since the start of the pandemic.” That same article goes on to say, “[Aaron] Sojourner tweeted that high inflation is mostly being caused by private companies raising consumer prices to boost their profits, and not tax. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, corporate profits are at a record high, up 20% since before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.”
Then we can consider the specifics of gas prices and look to PolitiFact and find this quote: "Gas prices are rising at their fastest pace ever and have topped $4 for the first time since 2008," Price’s March 6 tweet said. "America gets 1% of its oil from Russia, while Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell profits are at their highest level in over seven years."
While there were several caveats having to do with the Ukraine situation and previous year losses, they found the quote to be “mostly true.” And if you think beef prices are making cattle ranchers rich, you are sadly mistaken. We’ve been fed a line of “malarkey” that meat prices are up due to costs. The fact is, most meat comes from four huge corporations.
On Dec. 27, The New York Times reported: “While ranchers have been tallying losses, JBS (which controls a quarter of beef processing) has been celebrating gains – revenues of $18 billion between July and September, which represented an increase of 32 percent compared with the same quarter in 2020.” And from Reuters on Dec. 10: “Four of the biggest meat-processing companies, using their market power in the highly consolidated U.S. market to drive up meat prices and underpay farmers, have tripled their own net profit margins since the pandemic started.”
So, while inflation has been a problem that has been highly politicized, it’s clear that in the areas where we feel it most – food and fuel – corporate profits, not Biden policies, are costing you and me money. If your dream is to go to work and feed your family, the man in the suit has just bought a new car on the profits he made off your dreams.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
