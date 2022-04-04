COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Corporate greed, government spending perfect inflation storm

Do you remember a time when you believed everyone was good, people were mostly fair and honest, and corporations didn’t lie, cheat, steal, deceive, kick, punch, scratch, claw, or flat-out sell their very souls just to get another dollar to add to their bottom line?
Those days and the bliss of their ignorance will forever be known as good times. As we all feel the pain of getting kicked repeatedly by "Bidinflation," it’s important to know who’s doing the kicking and who’s kicking the hardest.
Inflation – the increase in prices of goods and services within the economy resulting in the dollar losing its purchasing power – is caused by a variety of factors. The Consumer Price Index is an indicator or way to measure inflation. A survey of what people most commonly spend their money on and an average is formed as a basis for their studies.
As a nation, we’re feeling it in our wallets as costs across the board rise each month on food, utilities such as electric and natural gas, cars, clothes and fuel. Rent, health care and other services continue the stress on the household budgets as they continue to rise in price as well.
We’re currently experiencing a 40-year high in inflation at 7.5 percent, as of February. We’re being kicked by a variety of factors. There’s manufactured supply chain issues and surging demand and waves of relief funds to blame; however, the hardest kick from the left is the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. This particular group of Democrats in power seem to think the solution to every problem is to throw more taxpayer money at it, which is draining the pockets of hard-working Americans and adding fuel to an economy that’s already on fire.
We’ve all sat back and watched corporations separate their CEOs, executives and their shareholders financially from their workers, furthering the economic gap among the social classes, knocking the middle-class workers further and further down in the process. As their profits rise and their executives and shareholders benefit, they tend to reap the rewards for themselves, while failing to recognize the workers. As profits rise, wages stay stagnant and as inflation, the cost of goods and services rise, it becomes harder and harder for the middle class to remain above water financially.
As workers demand higher wages to cover the rising costs they’re facing, corporations raise the prices of their consumer goods and pass the costs on to the customer once again, instead of eating the cost of it and showing less of a profit.
Corporate greed, for some reason, has been accepted and allowed for far too long. Appreciation of the customer, customer service, or interactions with the customers on any level have become things of the past as more and more large corporations outsource services outside of the U.S. to reduce costs and add yet more profit to their bottom lines. Consumers have allowed them to become complacent in the fact that they’ll buy their products, regardless of how they’re treated after the initial sale.
When large corporations raise wages without raising costs, the Fed raises interest rates to slow consumer spending on large purchases and the supply-chain issues come under control. Only then will we be moving in the right direction as far as inflation is concerned.
Large, greedy corporations add to a great number of problems we face within our society, inflation just being another thing added to an ever-increasing pile.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
