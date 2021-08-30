COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Corporations are not people

The Supreme Court ruled in the Citizens United ruling that corporations are people. When campaigning for president, Mitt Romney, when confronted by citizens unhappy about corporate tax policy, famously said, "Corporations are people, my friend.”
Indeed, corporations are made up of people – often very wealthy people – but is a corporation a person? With the Supreme Court ruling, the corporation was imbued with the benefits of personhood associated with citizenship. That is, they enjoy “freedom of speech,” and they have no limits on the resources they can spend to have their voices heard. The ruling did damage to the body politic; it eliminated any limits on spending and tilted the playing field to the wealthy and corporations. It also included unions and wealthy individuals.
So, what is a corporation? According to the Corporate Finance Institute, among others, it is defined as “a legal entity created by individuals, stockholders, or shareholders, with the purpose of operating for profit. Corporations are allowed to enter into contracts, sue and be sued, own assets, remit federal and state taxes, and borrow money from financial institutions.”
It goes on to say, “The process of incorporation gives the business entity a distinct feature that protects its owners from being personally liable in the event of a lawsuit or legal claim.” That “distinct feature” is one other “people” don’t have. In fact, it was the original point of corporations to provide a shield to the “person” or “people” behind the endeavor and create a situation where they would not – in fact, could not – be held personally liable for the corporations’ actions. Sounds like a sweet deal, but does not answer the question of personhood.
Some basic questions by which we generally determine a person: 1. Do they think? 2. Do they breathe? 3. Do they procreate? 4. Can they serve in the military? 5. Can they move on their own? The answer to all these questions is no. I threw in the one about the military to make a point.
Corporations are about making money and they are often very good at it. They are not about service unless the service makes them money. They are prohibited from doing good if it costs their stockholders some profit. I find it very baffling that the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, found that corporations are entitled to free speech, a benefit that is held to be accomplished by virtue of speaking. If a corporation can’t breathe, it can’t speak. So, who is doing this speaking that they ruled on and why? Well, that entity that was created to make money is now “speaking” and speaking freely.
As noted, they have no limits on the amount of money they can spend to be heard. The Supremes – in my opinion and the opinion of many others – naively believed, as reflected in their majority opinion, that the decision would not have a negative impact on the political process. As reported in OpenSecrets.org, “The majority made the case that political spending from independent actors, even from powerful corporations, was not a corrupting influence on those in office.” They were so wrong.
The same article went on to say, “The decade that followed was by far the most expensive in the history of U.S. elections. Independent groups spent billions to influence crucial races, supplanting political parties and morphing into extensions of candidate campaigns. Wealthy donors flexed their expanded political power by injecting unprecedented sums into elections. And transparency eroded as "dark money" groups, keeping their sources of funding secret, emerged as political powerhouses.”
And the voice of the ordinary citizen? As the saying goes “forget about it!” Remember, though, you can still vote. They didn’t give corporations the franchise – yet.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.