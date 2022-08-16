COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Deadly border crisis needs a real solution

There is an ongoing crisis on our southern border. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has claimed the border is secure, but the numbers tell a different story.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows encounters at the southern border for 2022 have already eclipsed 2021's number of 1,734,686, with three months left to be reported. Meanwhile, the cartels are profiting from drug and human trafficking with an enormous amount of fentanyl coming into the U.S. from Mexico. In December 2021, many news outlets reported fentanyl had become the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45.
Last month, CBS reported, "Approximately 1 million pills laced with fentanyl were seized in a bust near Los Angeles." This happened just days after Newsweek reported, "Authorities in Colorado recently intercepted a shipment of fentanyl, which is reportedly the largest seizure of the drug ever made on a U.S. highway."
But unfortunately, fentanyl is not the only danger related to the southern border. Over the past few years, numerous publications have detailed the horrific stories of women who have been sexually assaulted not only on the journey to the United States, but after they've crossed the border as well. The cartels and smugglers demand money to take migrants to the U.S., and as one victim told the New York Times, the smugglers told her if she didn't have money, "You have to pay with your body."
Then there are some who do not survive the dangerous journey. The International Organization for Migration reported more than 1,238 migrants had lost their lives in the Americas in 2021 and that, "At least 728 of these deaths occurred on the United States-Mexico border crossing, making this the deadliest land crossing in the world."
In June of this year, 53 migrants perished in the trailer of a semi-truck after a smuggler abandoned them near San Antonio, in the sweltering summer heat. And in April, a Texas National Guardsman drowned in the Rio Grande trying to rescue two migrants. The two migrants were detained by CBP suspected of narcotics trafficking.
The crisis has become so overwhelming in recent months that after repeated pleas to the Biden Administration for support, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has begun sending some migrants to Washington, D.C. Since April, Abbott has sent more than 5,000 migrants to D.C. on buses. It didn't take long before D.C.'s mayor, Muriel Bowser, called the situation in D.C. a humanitarian crisis and requested resources from the federal government, including the National Guard, to assist with the migrants. CNN recently reported the mayor's office claimed the city was at a "tipping point."
Critics say Abbot is playing politics, but one could argue he's raising awareness. Washington, D.C. now has just a small idea of what border states have been dealing with for years. With rare exceptions, Congress has refused to take action to secure the border for decades now, leaving only a few border states to deal with the issue. But with the dramatic rise in fentanyl deaths, we are beginning to see these failed border policies affect every state.
Something needs to change. We must find a way to strip power from the cartels, prevent the continued abuse of migrants, stop the flow of fentanyl that is killing Americans, and truly secure the border. So if a few of those buses make it to Capitol Hill, maybe the politicians there will finally start looking for real solutions.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.