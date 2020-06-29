I suspect my method of dealing with China would be a little harsher than would be productive, so it's good I'm not in charge. But that doesn't mean I have no idea what would be the best and most productive method of dealing with our most dangerous enemy.
My addressing of the "China Problem" would be three-pronged, and each of the prongs would have more than a single tentacle. There are risks in whichever path is taken in dealing with such an enormous country, run by a modern Mandarin emperor who has near-absolute power and authority. Everything depends on his acting rationally and not doing anything that could be construed as aggressive. I'm afraid if that happens, all bets might be off. No one knows what the line is with China, although it stops at the door of war. So, it isn't possible to do anything but try to navigate a course that will extract us from them, branch, trunk and root.
On the economic front, my first step would to retool this country with an infrastructure drive to rebuild and upgrade factories, road, bridges, tunnels and harbors. This would put to work most of the millions of workers whose jobs never return after the COVID-19 virus is brought under control. I would "encourage" companies to repatriate their businesses and manufacturing to this country, using tariffs and the tax code, if necessary. At the same time, I would gradually reduce trade with China by actively looking for products in other countries until we no longer traded with them at all. I would also "encourage" our allies and trading partners to emulate our steps in their own countries. I would support those countries with backing as needed to wean them away from China, but there would be no doubt who were our friends and who were not.
On the political front, I would withhold payments to - and possibly even withdraw membership in - any international organization that helps China lie, cheat and-or steal. That would include the World Health Organization, the World Monetary System, and even the United Nations, if necessary. Hopefully, none of that would be necessary, but the threat must be backed with harsh measures when circumstances dictate. A bluff won't work if they don't believe you, so we should mean what we say and say what we mean. And that brings me to the third prong of this plan: the military portion.
I would crowd China militarily on every front. The Chinese are not cowards, but they subscribe to a 100-year plan that does not include nuclear war, or anything more than a tiny brush-fire, because even those can flare up into war. I would send U.S. Navy ships to the South China Sea and sail those ships into the disputed areas and as close to the disputed islands as possible without running them aground. If the islands lock their radar on the ships, we destroy the radar. If they try their ramming tactic again, we sink their vessel. If their planes endanger ours, we shoot them down.
China has declared a Cold War against us, with their objective being the economic and military control of the world. We don't want to control the world, but we don't want to live in one controlled by China, either. So, what we have to do is steer a course that navigates some very troubled waters - and do so carefully.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
