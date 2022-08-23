COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Death penalty complex, its effects inconclusive

The death penalty is an issue that is complex in practice and in morality. Opinions of Americans are divided on the topic, just as they are on so many other issues today. While the death penalty has been used in the past as punishment for other offenses, today we think of it principally in regard to those who have committed murder.
Polls from Gallup show support for the death penalty for those convicted of murder has been on the decline since the 1990s. In 1994, 80% of those polled were in favor of the death penalty. That number had fallen to 54% in 2021, with 43% of those polled opposed to the practice. Yet Gallup's data from 1966 shows only 42% favored the death penalty, while 47% opposed it at that time, indicating support for capital punishment saw a strong rise through the 1970s and 1980s and theoretically could rise again.
The death penalty has been used throughout human history for thousands of years. It is found in the Old Testament and in the Code of Hammurabi. Have we become more civilized since those times? Certainly we have, yet we still see horrific acts of violence committed in modern society.
One of the leading arguments in favor of the death penalty is that it purportedly serves as a deterrent to violent crime in the future. But as the Death Penalty Information Center reported, "The death penalty affects only a tiny percentage of even those who commit murder. Its effect is very difficult to pinpoint, and the National Academy of Sciences has concluded that past studies have neither proven nor disproven a deterrent effect."
While studies on the death penalty as a deterrent to murder are mixed, it seems capital punishment does not produce the significant deterrence to violent crime we all would hope to see. Perhaps that should come as little surprise.
It's likely that murderers don't stop to think of the punishment for their actions, especially in the heat of the moment. A fair number of them probably also believe they won't be caught, or they can get away with it, and some may simply not care. And then consider the fact so many executions take place years, if not decades, after the crime was committed. For the death penalty to be effective as a deterrent, executions would likely need to be swift, public, and occur on a regular basis - and that is a road most of us are likely unwilling to go down.
Other arguments in favor of the death penalty often deal with a sense of closure for the families of victims, but research produces mixed results on this. Every person deals with pain, loss, and trauma differently. Some families support the death penalty, while others advocate against it. Some found that years of appeals and delays likely took a greater emotional toll than a more straightforward sentence like life without parole. And the sentiment among some family members who were opposed was even that the death penalty was "too good" or "too easy" a punishment for those who had taken their loved one.
There are no easy answers when the question deals with life and death. The death penalty may still serve a purpose in our society, but its effectiveness in deterrence and closure resides in a gray area. For many, the morality of the practice resides there, too, and it seems we are left only with the possibility it provides some sort of justice.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
