COLUMN: Point-Counterpoint: 'Defund the Police' derives from bad experiences

The old saw "perception is reality" is very true when it comes to issues on policing. The person who came up with the slogan "defund the police" has a perception of police that is much different than that of most Americans. In fact, that notion is so "last year," as support for the police has increased lately. If you believe experiences shape perceptions, then we can conclude those who did come up with that slogan had a bad experience with the police. A person who has a bad experience with school - or any social institution, for that matter - will have a perception of schools, etc., that would not reflect the perception held by most.
The same goes for policing. That problem has been manifested in our society over the past few years, as so many of our previously apolitical events have become politicized and the resulting social schism has been acted out by the fringes on both the left and the right. We saw in Seattle on June 8, 2020, the radical left taking over a police precinct and the civil authorities failing to respond as if condoning the actions. That event, along with the "defund" signs, helped create the perception that those on the left do not support the police, while those on the right "back the blue."
Fast forward to Jan. 6, and we saw a massive gathering of the radical right, those who had loudly and proudly said "we support the blue" betrayed that very slogan and physically attacked, injured, vilified and attempted to kill the Capitol police officers defending the Capitol. Their perception, at that moment, was that the police had become the enemy.
A pox on both Houses for tolerating, supporting, or at remaining silent about, both events. While point/counterpoint is supposed to provide a view from both sides of the spectrum, I cannot support any notion from the fringe left that ignores the rule of law. We are a nation of laws, and that has stood us in good stead for nearly 250 years. Protest? Fine. Loot, riot, burn, injure, attack physically? No, that's unacceptable, and should be roundly, loudly and forcefully rejected.
Where do we go from here? If perceptions are the result of experiences, we can support those positive experiences most of us have with the police. If you are a regular reader of the Daily Press, you know the chief of police helped lead the community in searching for solutions to the problem of homelessness. Last year, when the temperatures dipped and people were at risk, the police department was opened to anyone needing shelter. I regularly read about officers who are in dangerous and unpredictable situations and respond with restraint. They are yelled at, cursed, urinated on; things that would lead most of us to anger and reaction were dealt with professionally. That's not to say they, or any person or organization, are perfect. There's always room for growth and improvement and we can support that effort.
Further, recent polls have shown many of us want funding to the police to increase. U.S. News reports "The Pew Research Center survey, conducted Sept. 13-19, found the share of adults who now say spending on policing should increase has risen to 47 percent, up from 31 percent in June 2020. And 21 percent of those say funding should increase a lot, while just 11 percent said the same last summer." Let's do that and spend the increase on helping with non-criminal events such as domestic violence, mental illness, drug addiction and other social ills our police are not trained for, yet face every day. In any case, "Who you gonna call?" Let's all pull together to make a positive difference.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
