COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Democracy is best form of government, but most adhere to rules

There is a difference between a democracy and a republic, and the U.S. is both. We vote and elect our representatives who then have political power to make decisions on behalf of the citizens.
We do not have a "direct democracy" which would require that citizens vote on most items under consideration and the majority would rule. We are often reminded of the quote attributed to Ben Franklin when he was asked about our form of government, to which he reportedly replied, "a Republic, if you can keep it." We've managed to do that with some success since then with some hiccups and gaining wisdom along the way.
I am convinced that democracy, when buttressed by an informed and participating citizenry, is the best form of government. Yes, I think there are some caveats, and Franklin's "if you can keep it" comment is germane to my concerns. One concern I have is the Supreme Court conferring personhood on corporations and assigning them the benefits of personhood when they have none of the attributes of a person. So, they have "freedom of speech" and yet they don't breathe or pro-create or even vote. Walk, talk, think, act? No to all.
If democracy is defined by the government of the people and "one person, one vote" then the Supreme Court has altered and perverted the very essence of our democracy. Then they went even further, saying that money constitutes speech, or at least can buy speech.
I get that the issue has to do with free speech, but if we carry out the logic of the Supreme Court, that limiting expenditures on speech is somehow an egregious violation of the first amendment right, then is it not also true that those with no money have no voice? Should that be considered a violation of a poor person's rights? Sure, they can stand on the corner and carry a sign, but it seems there is no room for common sense here. Once corporations are people, and limiting expenditures is a violation of the First Amendment, and corporations have billions of dollars, then "the people," real people that breathe and vote, are at a disadvantage.
I'm no billionaire and I can't afford to send a million dollars to my candidate of choice. But Exxon or AT&T can and do. Dark money has taken over our elections. A candidate must spend millions of dollars to be elected and unknown "donors" can provide that money. I find that very corrosive to the idea of democracy.
How do we sell that idea to other countries who may aspire to become democratic? Do we tell them that as of December 2021, there were 788 billionaires in the U.S. who can buy a newspaper or a TV station or start their own media company and say whatever they want? They can tell lies over and over and many people will believe them. Does that sound like a good sales pitch? I think that perverts our democracy. Their voice has a loudspeaker while mine and yours - unless a billionaire is reading the TDP - has a muffler. That is not what we say about our democracy.
We say, "one person, one vote!" We say, "liberty and justice for all!" We say, "majority rule." Those are the things that make our way of governing ourselves worth fighting for. When our government, including the courts, do not hold to those values, trust is eroded and trust is an, if not the, essential ingredient to a successful democracy.
Yes, democracy is the best form of government, but like all of life, it must have rules and leaders that people can believe in.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
