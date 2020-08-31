The People’s Republic of China has been ascendant since being admitted to the World Trade Organization in 2001, and that ascendency has been almost exclusively at the expense of the U.S.
While we have adhered to the limitations and rules WTO member states are required to follow, China has violated rule after regulation, and has never been punished for doing so. We have had presidents and congresses who were willing to allow such violations because they either stupidly believed China would become more open as a result, or because they were lining their pockets at the expense of their own country and people. And in many cases, both were true.
However, after 16 years of China's being allowed to do as it pleases, President Trump has taken a different tact in dealing with our primary rival. He has openly flattered and been friendly with Chairman Xi, complimenting him when possible, and at the same time, has turned the screws on China economically. When China loosed a virus on the world that damaged the U.S. and other members of the world economy, Trump has been unrelentingly clear that China and its leadership are at fault for he deaths and damage. He has countered the ongoing Chinese propaganda campaign to lay the blame elsewhere, and has begun to rally the world to punish China economically for what it did and didn’t do concerning COVID-19.
Will these efforts be successful? Only time and the results of the election this November will tell us how successful Trump has been in redefining our relationship to China. If Trump is re-elected, China will be forced into a sharp decline economically, causing internal strife and dissent for Xi. If Biden – or some other Democrat – is elected, I believe the next century will be a Chinese century. The U.S. will continue to lose ground to China economically, militarily and morally under a Democratic present, who will once again be more inclined to kiss Xi’s butt than oppose him. Nearly all Democratic politicians in Washington either has their hands in the pockets of the Chinese, or the Chinese have their hands in the politicians' pockets. A majority of them have gotten rich betting on the Chinese, and then trying legislatively and politically to make sure those bets pay off.
Why would U.S. politicians do something like that? Because they hate this country and want to see it suffer for being so much richer and more powerful than everybody else. Because they believe their own short-term gains in wealth and power are far more important than the voters who keep electing them to office. Because their wealth allows them to live in gated communities, behind high walls and with private security, and the plight of voters is meaningless. Because the Chinese pay well and secretly for access, and that is more important to some people than constituents dying from lack of work or because of drug overdose. Because enriching their families is far more important to them than how that will impoverish their constituents and the nation.
When you understand these things about those who run for office, then you understand why they would do the things they do. Call me cynical, but I don’t see any of these things changing.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
