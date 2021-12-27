COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Dems not faring well for 2022 midterms for a number of reasons

With Joe Biden's approval rating plummeting by the second, it seems and Chuck Schumer and other influential Democrats continuing to push for the ever unpopular Build Back Better Bill, the writing on the wall is becoming more and more clear for the Democratic Party ahead of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.
Inflation is up 5.7 percent, crime across the nation is at an all time high, and the American people are becoming more and more aware of this administration's inept approach to handling policies and situations that affect us as a nation.
Democratic leaders are moving to lower expectations within their party. Their hold on the House is most likely gone and their odds in the Senate are looking bleak as well.
It's expected for the President's party to take a beating during the midterm elections, which may set up a superstorm that will threaten the Democrat's ability to hold a majority.
Biden has a low approval rating, and typically, the higher the president's approval rating the fewer seats the president's party will lose during the midterms. Biden's approval rating suggests the Democrats chances are pretty slim or grim at best. His approval rating would need to be in the 60 percent range to maintain an edge. An approval rating of just 42 percent and falling will not be doing the Democrats any favors this November.
Democrats are facing unusually low generic poll numbers. Pollsters routinely ask voters which party they would support in a hypothetical house election, a Republican or a Democrat? This is known as a generic poll question. Republicans are currently leading Democrats at an historically high margin of 10 points.
Amid House retirements, Democrats are looking at what will most likely be a "red wave" in November giving as many may say that it is time to quit while they are ahead.
Incumbents who could possibly run for re-election, throw in the towel and retire, going out as winners rather than going out as losers. Fourteen house Democrats have already opted to not seek re-election in districts that could possibly flip parties. This creates a sort of self fulfilling prophecy if you will of Democrats seeing their chances of retaining their majority of the house as slim, stepping aside, making it easier for Republicans to take the majority in the house.
Post census redistricting maps, changing house boundaries are often intended to negatively affect one candidate, or the other. This year's changes to district boundaries that have already been approved will give the GOP an estimated two and half more seats, holding the chamber as it is and forcing the Democrats to pick up two seats if nothing else.
Democrats have weaker support in other elections. New Jersey and Virginia were both strong supporters of Biden in the 2020 election and were both shocked by gubernatorial races where the Democrat was defeated or just barely escaped defeat. The Democrats are doing an average of 2.8 percent worse in off-year elections across the board.
The economy and the pandemic: Biden's incompetence in the handling of both the economy and the pandemic are affecting his voters in real and tangible ways, which is lowering his approval rating. Looking ahead, the prospects of Republicans retaking the house in the 2022 midterm elections is the glimmer of hope for Conservatives, like myself, who are hoping to put the brakes on this out-of-control administration.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
