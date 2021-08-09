I had to look up what "political messaging" meant, because like many people, I don't know Washington-speak. From what I have been able to discover, "political messaging" means to use emotions to sway people's opinions and the electorate, rather than using facts as a basis for arguments.
From my perspective, Democrats are masters at this method of communication because they wrap everything in emotional appeal, stoking feelings about intangible things. Republicans, in my view, address concrete problems and deal with them in a factual and tangible way whenever possible. That is why cities run by Democrats have burned and there have been riots in the streets.
How and why were Democrats able to use political messaging so adroitly and on such a wide scale that they were able to squeeze out a win in 2020? I can only guess how this was done. Some in the mainstream media were involved in electing Joe Biden and a Democratic Congress. They were willing to lie in order to get Donald Trump out of office. Trump exposed the deceit and lying taking place by the media by calling them "enemies of the people." Some in the media were willing to lie, cheat, and steal to get the Trump out and put Biden in as president.
Second, some Hollywood and New York elites were united to get Trump out and to put Biden to control what is said and done around the country.
Third, tech companies - Google, Facebook, Twitter, you name it - tried to censor those who spoke well of Trump, yet allowed and encouraged - in my opinion - the creation of false narratives that were negative about him. Many who were conservative, Republican, or anti-Biden and Democrats for any reason have claimed they had their accounts closed and information censored. (Editor's note: The same complaint about censorship has been lodged by left-leaning individuals.)
Fourth, some embedded bureaucrats in and working out of Washington, D.C., referred to as the "deep state" by some, worked to stymie, derail and stall each and every policy and directive from Trump. These people believe they have the God-given right to direct foreign and domestic policy, and were unwilling to release any of their accumulated power.
This, then, is what is meant by "political messaging" as used today. It is lies swathed in falsehoods, encased in deceit and intermingled with fabrications. This was the way that every Marxist takeover of a country begins, with the redefining of terms to snag and punish those who refuse to go along.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
