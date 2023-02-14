COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Digital currencies are causing some concern

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.