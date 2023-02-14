COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Digital currencies are causing some concern

Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported, "One hundred and fourteen countries are exploring digital currencies, and their collective economies represent more than 95% of the world's GDP, according to the Atlantic Council's Central Bank Digital Currency tracker. Some countries, including China, India, Nigeria, and the Bahamas, have already rolled out digital currencies. Others, like Sweden and Japan, are preparing for possible rollouts."
As for the U.S., in November Reuters reported, "Global banking giants are starting a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York." Back in September, the White House released a "Policy Objectives" report on the use of Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDCs. The Federal Reserve would ultimately implement and oversee the use of a CBDC in the United States. But the Federal Reserve is known to manipulate currency through money "printing," quantitative easing, and interest rates.
During COVID-19, USA Today reported, "With a few strokes on a computer, the Federal Reserve can create dollars out of nothing, virtually 'printing' money and injecting it into the commercial banking system, much like an electronic deposit. By the end of the year, the Fed is projected to have purchased $3.5 trillion in government securities with these newly created dollars."
We've seen how in recent months the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in an attempt to curb inflation, which has hurt Americans financially in their mortgages, car payments, and credit cards. This is the same institution we would rely on to manage a CBDC. In addition to questionable management at the Federal Reserve, there are privacy and freedom of use concerns with the implementation of CBDCs. China's actions in regard to this are troubling, with their digital yuan and social credit system. As the UK explored its own CBDC, The Telegraph reported Tom Mutton, a director at the Bank of England, said a CBDC could "introduce programmability" and "there could be some socially beneficial outcomes from that, preventing activity which is seen to be socially harmful in some way. But at the same time it could be a restriction on people's freedoms."
Do you remember the protests of the Canadian truckers early last year? As the truckers organized in the city of Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates, the Canadian government froze their bank accounts. While this wasn't done through CBDCs, it is important to note this wasn't communist China, or some far away dictatorship. This was our neighbors just to the north. Don't think that we are immune to these concerns just because we live in the U.S.
In a release from the White House in September of 2022, titled, "Policy Objectives for a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency System," the report claims the system should "Align with democratic and environmental values, including privacy protections," while also combating money laundering and the funding of terrorism. But there were a couple of lines that raised concerns:
"The system should also enable adequate transaction monitoring to detect and report suspicious activity to the relevant authority," the release stated. "The CBDC system should also be protected from abuse during periods of high political volatility or deviation from democratic values."
So who decides what is considered suspicious activity? At what point do we cross the line into "high political volatility"? These questions need to be asked, and if the Federal Reserve follows through with the implementation of a CBDC, the American people deserve complete transparency on the system, and need to be a part of the conversation.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
