The most recent stimulus program – or any stimulus program, for that matter – has two options, those being spending and/or taxation. Both options are considered fiscal policy.
This round, the $2.2 trillion relief program chose to use spending as the main driver of the policy. The last such effort, in 2017, chose to use taxation as the main driver. You remember the 2017 stimulus and the significant impact it had on your finances, right? No? Well maybe that’s because it was specifically targeted to stimulate “growth” through significant tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations – $5.5 trillion over 10 years – who are the supposed “job creators.”
The problem is that jobs weren’t created. That was a perpetuation of the “trickle-down” theory/myth that has never proved to be true. Yes, there was a reduction in unemployment numbers, but not due to the tax breaks. No, that money went primarily to stock buybacks and stockholder payments. Of course, there was a special provision for real estate developers. I wonder why that section of the economy was selected for special attention? Could it be because the then-president is a real estate developer? Surely not.
At any rate, I prefer the current method of stimulus that includes direct payment to U.S. citizens. That method has had an impact on every individual household and benefits ordinary, everyday people. Sure, some wealthy folks got the benefit, too, but $1,400 to a struggling family that is out of work due to extraordinary circumstances is a big deal. It’s a pittance to the billionaire class, but a huge difference to families wondering how to pay the rent or make the car payment.
Then, too, we all saw the long lines of cars, many of them newer models, so these were not what we have thought of as the typically poor, all waiting to get food. Then we heard about the next round of stimulus payments – this one $2,000 plus more for those with children. For those ordinary, everyday folks who were used to having jobs and going to the grocery store, this was a lifesaver. Instead of sitting in a line waiting for a box of food – and kudos to those people and organizations that handed out the food! – they could go to the grocery store and get some groceries for their families.
Stimulus programs have historically been used during difficult times, such as recessions or depressions, and do put pressure on governments, as the debt is increased. That path has been altered on occasion and the “Tax Cut and Jobs Act” of 2017 is one of those aberrations. The economy was doing well, unemployment was headed down, and many questioned the need to reduce taxes at the time. The Republican leadership said the plan would “pay for itself” after reducing government revenue. That, too, did not happen. According to the Tax Policy Center: “A new Congressional Research Service report finds that the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act had little measurable effect on the overall US economy in 2018. And, no, the tax cuts didn’t come remotely close to paying for themselves by turbocharging the economy as President Trump repeatedly promised.”
There’s another big difference in then and now. President Biden is proposing tax increases to pay for his three-pronged program(s): the American Rescue Plan, the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan. There are several key takeaways, but I’m about out of room, so suffice it to say it’s a step toward the billionaire class and corporations paying their fair share. Bottom line: Higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy, no increase under $400,000.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
