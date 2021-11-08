COLUMN: Point-Counterpoint: Election Day is investment worth making

By examining a family's budget, one can determine its priorities. The same goes for companies and governments. Because there is a significant cost to declaring a national holiday, the fact that Election Day has not been declared one reflects a U.S. priority.
Some of our holidays are taken for granted, all of which reflect some kind of national priority, such as Veterans Day and Memorial Day, as well as the Fourth of July. Other holidays are more traditional, such as Thanksgiving or Christmas. While Christmas has a long religious tradition, it has also been adopted by wider nonreligious entities and has been celebrated by many cultures. Its genesis stems from the winter solstice, which predates what we know as Christmas.
If Election Day were a national holiday, it would be different from other holidays, because it assumes a responsibility to do something. While on the Fourth of July, there may be parades and fireworks shows in which one can participate, there is no precedent for anyone to do so. By making Election Day a national holiday, in return, the government would hope its citizens would do something in return. The nation's leaders would want eligible Americans to participate in the democratic process of electing its leaders.
Much has been made of the lack of participation in that process, and many citizens point to their busy lives, with multiple responsibilities of work, family and school. In fact, many outlets reported in 2020 that Oklahoma is “dead last” in voter participation. KTUL reported that “out of the total number of those eligible to vote in the state, only 55.5 percent actually did.” That should be – and is for many of us – embarrassing.
There have been many proposals to try to get the numbers up, and there has been progress. We’ve seen steps here in Oklahoma that include early voting and mail-in ballots. Other states have made other steps as well, many of which have been pulled back after the last federal election due to misinformation and outright lies that the election was tainted or “stolen.” We know that’s not true; we had a very safe, secure and accurate election, with lots of safeguards, and a conclusion supported by multiple courts, including the Supreme Court. However, we’ve seen many barriers to voting – our most sacred right of democracy – and that is a travesty. As reported by CNN, “Nineteen states have passed 33 new laws this year that make it harder to vote.”
That is wrong. We need to do all we can to encourage each citizen of legal age to vote. Barriers are anti-democratic, and having voting on the first Tuesday following the first Monday of November is a barrier, primarily because it is a workday. Ironically, it was initially set at that time and day to encourage voting. Since that law was passed in 1845, a lot has changed. Farmers don’t need to go to town on Tuesday and we don’t need to wait until after harvest to vote. That was the rationale for Tuesday voting in November: convenience for farmers. Now it is inconvenient for nearly everyone, including farmers! Some have suggested having weekend voting, but that is inconvenient for many people of faith, who see those days as days of obligation to church, synagogue or mosque.
So, back to Election Day as a national holiday, and the budget. Yes, it is expensive. It is projected that each federal holiday costs about $500 million just for the federal employees. But we need everyone to vote, store employees, municipal employees – everyone. That’s a lot of money, but it is truly an investment in democracy. Let’s make that investment.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
