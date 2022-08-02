COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Elections should stay at the state level

Over the past few years, elections in the United States have been a topic of controversy. We all remember the "hanging chads" in Florida in the 2000 election. More recently, Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump an "illegitimate president," suggesting the outcome of the 2016 election was not fair. Then we had the 2020 election, which was challenged by President Trump and drawn out over the course of two months, culminating in the events of Jan. 6.
Due to these and other concerns, many have called for greater regulation and oversight of our elections by the federal government. Soon after administrations changed in 2021, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1, a bill that featured a host of regulations that would have been forced upon the states. The bill detailed how the states must conduct voter registration, and the process by which districts were established. It also sought to allow exceptions to some voter ID laws and expand mail-in voting.
Critics questioned whether these measures were constitutional, as they called for changes to a system that had previously required constitutional amendments to alter. Amendments dealing with elections have historically been reserved only for the most egregious violation of rights, such as blatant discrimination on the basis of race and sex, along with the prohibition of poll taxes. These are not the issues we face today. And given that an amendment requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate, it's unlikely we'll see any amendments in the near future, since two-thirds of Congress can't seem to agree on anything. H.R. 1 did not pass the Senate, but the debate continues. Our system was set up to limit the powers of the federal government, including their influence on how the states conduct elections. The states have managed elections for more than two centuries, and they are more than capable of making their own laws and setting things straight when those laws are not followed.
In July, the Wisconsin Supreme Court barred the use of drop boxes in the state. As CBS reported, "In the 4-3 decision, the court said the Wisconsin Elections Commission erred when it allowed local election officials to use unattended ballot drop boxes." In the majority opinion Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote, "Only the legislature may permit absentee voting via ballot drop boxes. WEC cannot." In December of last year, the city of New York voted to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. As CNN reported, "Under the legislation, noncitizens who have lived in the city for at least 30 days and are legal permanent residents in the U.S. - including green card holders, individuals with workers permits and DACA holders - will be allowed to vote in city elections." In June of this year, a New York judge struck down that measure, ruling that it went against the state's constitution, which only allows citizens of New York to vote.
While this was a local matter, the point still stands: The states are capable of regulating elections. They have their own systems of checks and balances, and they have the means to correct issues when they arise. Even these instances could have been legal if done through the proper channels.
No system is perfect, but in the age of the internet, violations of voting law or voting rights can be exposed more easily now than ever before. Any bill proposed by our state legislature can be found online. It is up to "we, the people" to make our voices heard. If you have concerns about the system in your state, raise awareness, get involved, and vote.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
