Americans all pay a lot of taxes, and they go up a lot more often than they go down. There is an old saying that what government does is take your money, use a majority of it to pay itself, then allows only what they must be spent on the people.
Caring for and maintaining the national parks and monuments is a form of caring for the people, just as building, and maintaining the roads and bridges. However, no matter how much way pay, there never seems to be any money left over for maintaining those roads and bridges, or caring for the national parks and monuments. As a result, our roads and bridges are perhaps the worst in the civilized world, and we have to pay entry fees to those national parks and monuments every time we visit them, even though they belong to the people.
The pay and benefits received by workers make up a vast majority of the current funding for our parks and monuments, which leaves little for maintenance, repairs and cleanups. And currently, the fees charged for people to enter and use these facilities are making up the balance. Since this is the crappy government and system we keep electing, what is the solution to caring for and maintaining our national parks and monuments? As usual, I have some suggestions.
First, visitation to these facilities and places should be limited and by appointment only, to cut down on wear and tear, and on littering, which is a massive problem.
Second, if we are going to fund the parks through the government, the government should be paying for them and there should be no fees for entry. If the government is not going to fund the parks and monuments, it should be done on a fee-only basis. People who want to use the facilities and areas should be required to pay for the privilege, and the taxpayers should be off the hook for the bill.
Third, gut the current workforce of all but the actual workers, thereby eliminating a majority of the useless overhead paid to administrators sitting in offices. If you are going to be a member of the Park Service, you should be in the park working, not in Washington holding down a desk. Working supervisors should be selected from among the workers based on performance, not longevity or seniority. Unions should be forbidden and outside monetary contributions are welcome.
There you have it. If there is anyone involved whom I haven’t angered by what I’ve written, please let me know so I can take another shot at it. I love kicking over people’s apple carts and toppling their little kingdoms! As with all of our government, about half could be eliminated and things would actually run better – at least, according to me.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
