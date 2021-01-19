As with all dark-money, is would be nearly impossible for even the Internal Revenue Service and the FBI to untangle where all of the cash is coming from that is funding the riots that have happened over the past year. As if either the FBI or the IRS cared, which they don't.
However, there are some prominent names and personalities among those doing this funding, as well as every white person the radicals can find who has been made to feel guilty about racial problems in the past. Some well-known names are heavy contributors. There is also a conglomerate of ultra-wealth Hollywood types and national media types, among other miscreants.
But I think the more important question is, why are they doing this? Do they not care about the destruction of property and lives, and the wrecking of local communities, some of them permanently? Of course, they don't care.
Like some rich liberals, the Hollywood types all live in protected communities and on guarded estates. They have armed security personnel paid for by you, either directly through taxpayer-funded private security or by enlisting law enforcement personnel for that purpose.
So why would they not care about all of the small businesses being destroyed? Because they own the big businesses and are making huge profits from this destruction. They believe that they are elite, and they hate this country and all it stands for, except for what it will give to them or they can take from it.
They also hate the people who live in this country, and would rather see us live as indentured servants to them, while they import people from better and more "moral" countries to fill American jobs. You know, the Utopias of China and India and Russia, because they are so much better people than we are.
Do you detect the small amount of dislike and distaste I have for these people? If not, then I am not being clear enough. I despise them.
If you are reading this, then like you, I am a big boy (or girl) and I don't need the elites telling me how I should live, what I should think, and what I'm allowed to say. I don't need their permission or anyone else's to live my life the way I choose. The military couldn't keep me from doing what I believed to be right, and local know-nothing politicians aren't going to be able to silence me, either.
We know who is funding the riots, and those in charge have chosen to ignore it, like so much else that doesn't affect them directly. I apologize to everyone who reads this tirade, but those people who believe they are better, smarter and just a lot more moral than me have no right to tell me what to do. Good luck with that.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
