COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: EU's regulation of social media cause for concern

Last year, the European Union passed the Digital Services Act, which consisted of regulations targeted at social media companies. CNN described the regulations saying, "European policymakers have reached agreement on a sweeping package of new regulations for tech platforms that could mean big changes in oversight for everything from social media algorithms to digital advertising -- and with potential ramifications worldwide. The proposed law, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), marks the second piece of landmark tech legislation to advance in Europe within a month. It aims to impose new rules on how the tech industry handles misinformation and illegal content on social media, as well as illegal goods and services on online marketplaces."
While the DSA may have honorable goals - and indeed, cracking down on the sales of illegal goods and services certainly seems to be a good thing - we should all pause and consider the implications of the DSA's policy on misinformation. The term "misinformation" seems to have been ingrained into the public's consciousness in recent years, but just because something has been deemed misinformation, doesn't always make it so. Censoring public debate is never the answer.
After COVID-19 began to spread across the world in early 2020, many speculated on the origin of the virus. While the prevailing narrative revolved around bats and wet markets, some questioned the Wuhan Institute of Virology near where many experts claimed the virus originated. The "lab leak" theory, while more plausible, was deemed "misinformation" and was censored in many social media posts and ridiculed as a conspiracy theory. Over a year later, Facebook amended its policy on removing posts about the origin of COVID, stating: "In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim COVID-19 is manmade or manufactured from our apps." Just last month CNN reported, "The U.S. Department of Energy has assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely came from a laboratory leak in China, according to a newly updated classified intelligence report."
The suppression of the lab leak theory alone altered the course of public debate on one of the biggest stories of our lifetimes and led many to believe other prevailing narratives instead of actually considering the merits of the lab leak theory and having a rational discussion. For these reasons alone, we should take pause when anyone - especially those crafting public policy - call to censor misinformation. Facebook voluntarily censored those who speculated the Wuhan lab could have been the source of the virus, but now the EU's Digital Services Act would likely enforce censorship in a similar situation, even though Facebook and Twitter are American companies. Late last year, CNN reported, "A top European Union official warned Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday that the social media platform must take significant steps to comply with EU content moderation laws, and that European officials will be monitoring closely for compliance."
The EU's regulation of social media marks the globalization of policy as our world becomes more and more connected. Regulations half a world away now have the possibility to affect our own public debate. So while it may go against our American ideals to police speech on the internet, the reality is that even if the U.S. doesn't adopt similar regulations, American social media companies may already be pressured to conform to these standards.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
