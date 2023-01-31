COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Fair Tax Act not fair, nor a solution

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Sleet and snow. Additional sleet and snow accumulations of less than one half inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * WHEN..Winter Weather Advisory from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&