COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Fairness doctrine not needed for media

In 1949 the Federal Communications Commission, commonly known as the FCC, introduced the "Fairness Doctrine," which sought to create a level playing field when it came to national issues and political candidates in the media.
The Encyclopedia Britannica details that the Fairness Doctrine "required licensed radio and television broadcasters to present fair and balanced coverage of controversial issues of interest to their communities, including by granting equal airtime to opposing candidates for public office."
But 1949 was a very different time, and the landscape of the news media has changed immeasurably from the time the Fairness Doctrine was introduced more than 70 years ago. The year 1949 was a time when most Americans received their news from radio and newspapers. Even television wasn't widespread until the 1950s. Eventually, when television did become a household staple, there were generally only three networks: ABC, NBC, and CBS. Those networks had relatively short news broadcasts in comparison to today's 24-hour news channels.
Throughout the enactment of the Fairness Doctrine, questions and challenges arose that it was a possible First Amendment violation, by having a government organization regulating how news organizations operated and presented information. Was it really the role of government to micromanage media outlets?
Eventually even the FCC had doubts, and reversed course on the Fairness Doctrine. The Encyclopedia Britannica notes that in 1985, "the FCC decided that the doctrine had a 'chilling effect' upon freedom of speech.
At about that time, representatives of cable and satellite television networks challenged the applicability of the doctrine to their industries." In 1987, the FCC repealed the Fairness Doctrine.
The media landscape is much different today than it was when the Fairness Doctrine was terminated in 1987. For the most part, Americans were still getting their news from newspapers, radio, and the three major television networks. But through the 1990s and into the 21st century, came the rise of personal computers, the internet, and eventually, smart phones and social media.
In 2022, the Pew Research Center found that a large number of Americans now get their news from social media, writing that "Digital news has become an important part of American's news media diets, with social media playing a crucial role in news consumption. Today, half of U.S. adults get news at least sometimes from social media."
When you consider the vast sea of information now available to Americans at any given time, it is clear the Fairness Doctrine is an outmoded form of regulation. We now live in a world where the landscape of news and debate is not limited to what can be spoken across radio waves, or packed into a 30-minute news program on one of three channels - but one where news is constant, available from hundreds of different outlets, and right at your fingertips.
With the rise of independent journalism, social media, news blogs, websites, along with streaming services, the licensed news outlets that the Fairness Doctrine sought to regulate are seeing a decline in viewership and consumption. Adweek.com reported, "According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for January 2023, CNN averaged 629,000 total primetime viewers."
These 629,000 - in a country of well over 300 million - is a little more than a drop in the bucket. For the intellectually curious, news and ideas are available to explore at their fingertips. In today's world, the implementation of the Fairness Doctrine is simply unnecessary.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.