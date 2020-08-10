“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people” (The Constitution of the United States of America, Amendment 10).
Therein lies the tension between the power of the federal government and the power of state governments. The powers and responsibilities enumerated to the federal government are narrowly and strictly-defined by the Constitution, while the powers reserved to the states – and to the people – are very broadly and loosely defined.
In other words, many of the things the federal government is doing are not allowed by the Constitution, but have become the business of the federal government because the states and the people are lazy. Or more often, because of power-mad megalomaniacs inside and outside the federal government, who know for a fact they are much smarter, more moral, and just better people than you. That knowledge gives them the right to tell you what to do and the right to live off your efforts, like ticks or leeches. And because these people have legislators in their pockets who are willing to go along with almost anything, the federal government gets ever more powerful, state governments ever less powerful, and the American people become more helpless and less free every day.
The way the government was initially arranged, the state and local governments were supposed to protect citizens from federal government overreach and intrusion. The Civil War was the point when federal supremacy over the states was permanently stamped on the country, after nearly 90 years of state supremacy and a weak federal government. Since that time, the federal government has grabbed more and more of the powers constitutionally ceded to the states. What that has left us is a bloated federal government that demands from the states increasingly large wads of cash to operate, while doing an increasingly poor job of providing a return for the money. At the same time, the states, shielded by the federal government from responsibility, have also become hugely-bloated seats of graft, corruption and outright theft.
However, there are bridges that still have not been built, and inroads by the federal government into the states that have still not been made. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the places where things go well, and what has failed. We see which state governments deal responsibly with health care inside their borders, and which have not. Which states took responsibility for what they did and didn’t do, and which began to demand that the federal government bail them out, while also demanding the help be without strings or accountability. We see that the federal government can only advise and assist, but that the responsibility to deal with the problem belongs to the states.
Now, think about that in terms of universal health care, which would move the health care of citizens from the states to the federal government. Would that be a good thing? I don’t think so, but there are many loud voices that disagree and think it would be wonderful. That is what moving a responsibility left to the states by the Constitution to the federal government would look like.
Again, I don’t think the federal government is better at anything than are the states, and they do an equally bad job at almost everything. Individuals do a better job ensuring their own personal welfare than any government ever could. And that is what the last part of the above quote is about when it talks about the powers delegated “to the people.”
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
