All of the evidence isn't in yet, and I hate to lay my neck on the block unless I'm pretty sure I'm right. I'm pretty sure I'm right about what happened with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Court and how it was used by the FBI to pursue an agenda against President Trump.
The FISA court was created to bypass the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures, and the requirement for probable-cause for a court to issue a warrant. The court was created with the understanding that the FBI, the most powerful and trusted law-enforcement agency on earth, would submit true and accurate information in seeking a warrant to spy on an American. However, what we now know is that not only was false information submitted to the court, and not only was information submitted that was known to be false, but it was all sworn to be true. These things were done for political reasons by unelected "saviors" who wanted to first, keep Trump from being elected as president, and then, to remove from office Trump after he was the duly-elected president.
However, I am not interested in punishing the FISA Court for the actions of a few rogue actors within the FBI who thought they were above the law because they were the law. What does need to be done is to make it a lot more difficult for lies and deceptions to again invade the process, and then provide penalties and punishments for anyone submitting anything that is not known to be complete, true and correct. Each person who works on the application for a warrant must sign his or her own work, and the person who submits the application to the court must verify it is all true and correct. If information is found to be false, the person who submitted the application and the person(s) who submitted that portion of the application will be charged with defrauding the court.
Upon conviction of a single offense, the punishment should be a minimum of 10 years in prison, forfeiture of all accrued retirement and benefits, a fine of $1 million, and repayment of all income from the position which the miscreant had disgraced. If such an individual committed more than a single fraud on the court, either in multiple applications or in a single application, the penalty will multiply exponentially. I don't know for sure this would slow down people who are determined to do something illegal because they answer to a "higher-calling." They are convinced they are smarter and better people than you, which gives them additional rights - just like any other crazed radical. But these penalties would sure as hell make it hard for someone to do it more than once.
It might also be a bit of a deterrent to know that while you spend a decade rotting in jail, your family is paying back all of the money and benefits you earned while working for the FBI, plus tax penalties back to the date of first employment. That, after confiscating everything the family owned under the RICO statutes. Not something you will find a lot of time to laugh about while you spend 10 years in prison. And when you "graduate," you can help your family pay back what you took under false pretenses, claiming to be an honest and honorable person. And forget ever getting a job as anything other than a sweep in a bar with your felony record. Very funny indeed.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
