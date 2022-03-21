COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Float operators shouldn't get something for nothing

Who wouldn’t want something for nothing? The problem with that notion is it is very rarely an option. If you want something, you either work for it or pay for it.
Then there are those among us who believe it is their “right” to have something for nothing. Example 1 is Cliven Bundy. Remember him? He is a cattle rancher – a good and honorable endeavor that has a good product.
When I lived in Guymon, I worked with a lot of cattle ranchers who were righteous, upstanding and honest folks. Many of them leased their grazing land from others. That, of course, meant they paid a fair rate to the landowner for the “right” to graze their land. Instead of a monthly lease payment or rent, the landowner and rancher agreed they’d “settle up” after their trip to the sale barn when they sold their calves, or after they had been fattened at one of the feedlots in that area and sold to a meat-packing company. That seemed to benefit everyone.
But not Cliven Bundy! He agreed to graze his cattle on someone else’s land at a very fair rate. I thought it unfair to the landowner, it was so low. However, after just a few years of grazing, he decided he wasn’t going to pay it. The landowner waited 21 years, negotiating the lease and trying to get him to pay, but he refused. When the landowner insisted and started to move his cattle, he got his guns and armed friends and decided he knew more than anyone else, including the Supreme Court.
You see, the land was owned by you and me through the federal government. He owed us over $1 million! He was going to be evicted, but instead, he instituted an armed conflict. In my book, he is not a righteous, upstanding, and honest person. He did not keep his obligation; he wanted something for nothing, and not getting it, he had the adult version of a tantrum. Ultimately, he pushed his “rights” until he got someone killed (Oregon 2016). Imagine a person leasing a store and refusing to pay the lease or rent and telling the owner of property they had “vested rights” to be there and refused to recognize their ownership of the property. Sounds outrageous, right?
Fast forward to Tahlequah, 2021. We had a similar dispute with a very different outcome. On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Channel 6 Tulsa reported: “The GRDA notified the (Illinois River) float operators Wednesday via email and told the companies their access (to the river) would end on April 1 of 2022. The GRDA notice specified Watts, Round Hollow, Stunkard, Peavine Hollow, No Head Hollow, and Echota Public Access areas as those affected. The float operators complain that leaves them little time to make other plans. They'll still have access to some sites, but not the most popular spots they've used for years.”
Again, we see private enterprise benefiting from the use of public sites, but there is a big difference. No guns, no threats, no assertion of unproven or imagined rights. No, reasonable people came together and searched for resolution and compromise. As reported in this paper Dec. 23, 2021, "Some of the operators are already looking at trying to purchase additional land or make agreements with some of the landowners up and down the river to be able to launch and retrieve their canoes" (Rep.) Culver said. "It was a very productive meeting. It's something that with a little tweaking, I think everybody is going to be very happy."
So, no, private enterprise should not get a free ride, but reasonable people with good will can solve problems, like adults.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
