Sadly, maddeningly, tragically and ultimately unnecessarily, we see the disparity in how the 50 states have responded to the pandemic that has overwhelmed many health care systems, and led to, as of this writing, 416,435 deaths. The failure of the federal government has been astounding. The leadership has been lacking. The excuses have been plentiful, and the wishful thinking has been nothing short of devastating.
Ohio Department of Health has been planning for such events. Each county has a local health department that has done tabletop planning for “what if” scenarios with coordination of local, state and federal resources. These plans had a basic assumption that the federal government would step up to its responsibilities through the CDC and the FEMA and any other federal resource. There has been an expectation of positive leadership from the highest positions – which, in this case, never materialized. In fact, we were told don’t worry, it will “magically” disappear. It has not disappeared; it has gotten worse and worse. So, yes, states responded individually.
Some would have you believe this is strictly a political issue and would add to the divisiveness by comparing “blue” states and “red” states. Don’t buy it; that is a false dichotomy. A more applicable dichotomy would be between those states that followed the science, and those that did not. With any new and changing virus, there were a lot of unknowns, and the science, and scientists, told us that. We were advised differently from the beginning to now, based on what has been learned scientifically about the virus.
Some states that were hardest hit imposed a “lockdown” and implemented mask mandates and encouraged social distancing and hand-washing while we hoped and prayed for a vaccine. These states, led by Democratic and Republican governors alike, were following the science. Others denigrated the science, denounced the restrictions and encouraged citizens to carry on and not tolerate the requirements that interfere what they consider to be their “rights,” labeling it as tyranny.
It is unclear to me what model they were following, since ignoring requirements doesn’t have to be a “rights” issue. The same notion could be applied to seat belts, speed limits, and any number of activities that have reasonable limitations of behavior based on the evidence of public safety, and a recognition and acceptance that we are all in this together. The result has been chaos, mistrust, and ultimately death. I’ve seen way too many videos of folks who were “deniers” that urged folks to take this seriously after they faced death from the virus. For some, it was too late, as it was for the man whose dying words were, “I guess I made a mistake!”
Oklahoma is lucky to have a dedicated health care system that has stepped up to the challenge. While we have a governor who has not considered it necessary to mandate masks, he has encouraged it, but the health care leaders have asked him to do so. Plus, they have worked diligently night and day to try to keep people alive, all while witnessing the governor and others going out to eat, partying in groups, rejecting masks, and ridiculing those who do wear masks. The results we’ve seen have been overwhelmed ERs, no hospital beds within 400 miles, families devastated, people dying alone, and survivors broken-hearted.
Now we have a chance to take a new course. We can develop a 50-state strategy, with FEMA and the CDC once again assuming their leadership roles. We can look at mask wearing as simple as “buckling up,” like we tell our kids. We can do our part for our families, friends and neighbors. May it be so.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
