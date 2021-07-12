The old saying, “ain’t nothin’ free,” generally holds true, so the idea of a “free” college education is a bit of a misnomer. That is, while it may not have a direct cost, it is paid for in one way or another. In the case of public education, it is through taxation.
Like most of you, I benefited from a public education – attending schools in Oklahoma, as did most of the kids I knew. A very few went to private or religious schools. No one I knew in my generation “home-schooled.” We all went to the local public school, and I thought we received a good education. That was quite a long time ago, but it was true at the time that the achievement of graduating from high school was generally sufficient to get a good job, support your family, own a home and look forward to a secure retirement.
Today that is less true, and college costs have increased greatly – around $8,500 in tuition only. A high school education is generally insufficient to achieve the goals listed above, and many can’t afford college. Thankfully, Oklahoma is ahead of the crowd in some ways, specifically related to our system of technical schools that offer high school students a wide array of skill-based training, such as auto mechanics, cosmetology, nursing assistant, drafting, plumbing, electrical, carpentry and computer repair. The list goes on with many, many options. If these options are chosen in high school, a student can spend the last two years of a school career with half days in classroom/traditional training and the other half at the tech center learning a skill. Is that free? No, there is a cost we have chosen as a state to bear through taxation.
A society expresses its values through how it allocates its resources. We value what we pay for. What those of us on the progressive side are advocating is not an earth-shaking concept. Rather, it is an extension of what we already have in place and have funded through our tax dollars. We look at the data about our state and know we can do better. According to U.S. News and World Report, Oklahoma ranks 43rd overall and 42nd out of the 50 states in education. That’s not good enough.
Our state, our families, and our kids deserve better, and we can do better. If we want to be a top ten state, we have got a lot of work to do, and education is a big part of that effort. If we look at surrounding states, we see them all ranked higher than Oklahoma. Kansas is 23rd, Texas is 34th and Arkansas is 41st. Those rankings are based on data and rated at 50 percent for pre-k through 12th and 50 percent for Higher Education. U.S. News reports: “The higher education ranking tracks educational attainment, graduation rates, college debt and tuition costs.” In that category, Oklahoma ranks 28th, not as bad as our pre-K through grade 12, which is 44th.
The bottom line is that no matter what career path our children choose, we need to have an educational system that prepares them for that career. Frankly, I’m in favor of a year of community service like they have in Israel. I know that won’t happen. What is proposed in the Democratic platform is to extend public education to two years of community college and to reduce tuition costs for a college degree for those children from families that make less than $125,000 per year. If our kids are valued, then I’d call that a good investment, not a frivolous expense. Let’s do that.
Robert Lee is a licensed clinical social worker, who practiced in community mental health after receiving degrees from UCO and OU. He is a member of the Cherokee Nation and currently resides in Tahlequah.
