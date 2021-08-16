COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: 'Gerrymandering' and 'redistricting' the same

In redistricting, there has always been gerrymandering. It is one of those consequences spoken of by former President Barack Obama when he said, "elections have consequences." This consequence is that the party in power has the authority, duty and obligation to redraw voting district boundaries within certain frameworks, depending on which party is in power.
When Democrats change voting-district boundaries to suit themselves, it is called "redistricting." When Republicans change voting-district boundaries to suit themselves, it is called "gerrymandering." There is no real difference. According to the Oxford Dictionary, the term "gerrymandering" means to "manipulate the boundaries of (an electoral constituency) so as to favor one party or class." By law, the boundaries of voting districts are required to be reviewed and changed as needed every 10 years based on the latest decennial Census by the Legislature in every state, although the methods for determining where the lines are drawn vary considerably.
In seven states, there is no redistricting because those states only have one representative to Congress due to their low populations. In 24 states, the legislature has the sole responsibility and authority to perform this duty. This means whichever party is in charge of that legislature makes the changes, is then challenged in court by the other party, and lines are drawn based on a court order. In 13 states, a bipartisan or independent commission makes the changes. Five states let independent bodies make the recommendations, but retain legislative power over the final decisions. What all states have in common that redistrict is they do it every 10 years to account for population shifts within their state, and shifts to and from other states.
It appears this time around, the states of California, Washington, New York, Michigan, New Jersey and some others will lose seats in Congress, while Texas, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and some others will gain seats. This is happening, in my opinion, because the leaders elected in the first group of states are so ineffective that people are fleeing to better-run states. This is called "voting with your feet,'' and people are doing it by the millions, fleeing the disasters they helped create for greener pastures, which they may then ruin as well. The cities are emptying out into the suburbs, and the suburbs are sending their overflow out into the countryside. Now that people can work via the internet and no longer are forced to live in cities, they are moving to where they can work remotely all over the country. That is causing population shifts that forces congressional redistricting, which then creates a space for red states to be accused of gerrymandering, just as it happens every 10 years.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.