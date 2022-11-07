COLUMN: POINT-COUNTERPOINT: Get off that island, vote common sense

So let's say, hypothetically, that in January 2021, after a year of COVID-19, a summer of riots, a contentious election, and the events of Jan. 6, that you needed a break. You just wanted to get away from it all, take a vacation and leave these troubles behind. So you went to some tropic port, boarded a tiny ship, and took a three-hour tour. But things took a turn, and the next thing you knew, you were shipwrecked on an uncharted desert isle.
Nearly two years passed, and then miraculously, someone found you and brought you home. Maybe they saw your S.O.S., or maybe you made a raft and were picked up by a passing ship. It doesn't matter; the point is, you made it back to civilization and it's, well - today. Election Day 2022.
Now, you'd really like to take a shower and get a cheeseburger, but you feel like you should probably vote - you know, civic duty and all. So you pick up a newspaper, and here you are, trying to figure out what has happened since Biden took office and the Democrats took control of Congress.
Well, where do I start?
On his first day in office, President Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline and halted construction of the border wall, putting thousands of people out of work. We had 2.76 million people who illegally crossed the border this fiscal year, and gas prices are up. Actually, gas prices are down from the $5 national average earlier this year, back when the war between Russia and Ukraine started. Yes, there's a war in Europe, and the region is in the most precarious situation since the Cold War.
But the good news is, we aren't at war in Afghanistan anymore. Unfortunately, it belongs to the Taliban now, and they have a few billion dollars' worth of our vehicles, weapons, and equipment. Oh, and North Korea is testing missiles again.
But Congress did pass the American Rescue Plan to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 lockdowns. It may have cost $1.9 trillion, and former Obama economic adviser Steven Rattner called it the "original sin" of our inflation woes but - oh, right, inflation. We have the highest inflation rate we've had in 40 years. But don't worry, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in August. The Congressional Budget Office figures it won't actually reduce inflation, but it only cost about $740 billion, and we get 87,000 new IRS agents to go with it. You know, they'll probably want to know where you've been all this time, and if you have any "offshore" accounts.
Roe v. Wade was overturned and falls back to the states under the 10th Amendment, but you can thank the other guy for that. Let's see, a record amount of drugs are coming across the border, and fentanyl is the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45. Crime rates are up across the country. Interest rates are going through the roof. We've had two quarters of negative GDP growth, and experts say we're in a recession.
It's so bad, Republicans are running on the slogan "Hope and Change."
OK, I'm joking about the last one, but you get the picture. It's been just over 21 months and this is where we are. What would two more years under a Democrat-controlled Congress look like? If you want to change course, today's the day. So let's get you that cheeseburger, and I'll take you to vote.
Now, where did you say this island was?
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
