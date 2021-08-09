Last week, one of the news channels aired an interview featuring the voices of four "health care professionals": three nurses, and a respiratory therapist. They were sharing their rationales for rejecting the COVID vaccine.
The interviewer told them that of all the recent cases of COVID resulting in death, 99 percent were unvaccinated. He asked how they responded to the "facts." They answered vaguely and he said, "These are the facts!" One interviewee looked at him skeptically, tilted her head and said, "Are they?" Therein lies the rub. Too many are rejecting verifiable facts and accepting easily and repeatedly refuted statements as if they are the facts. And so was introduced the concept of "alternative facts." The problem is, there are no "alternative facts." There are facts and there are falsehoods.
We've always had political messaging, some positive and some negative. Even George Washington faced stinging criticism and harsh judgments. Most historically knowledgeable folks know Abraham Lincoln was subjected to much disapproval and was unsure of his reelection. His assassination was the result of political messaging as John Wilkes Booth yelled, "Sic semper tyrannis," meaning, "Thus always to tyrants." The political messaging from the South at that time was maintaining the belief that Lincoln was a tyrant and deserved his fate. Hopefully we know better now.
Political messaging took a fateful turn with the advent of radio, and especially with the development of television and the political ad. Dwight Eisenhour was a soldier, not a politician, but those around him used political messaging to sway voters and win the election of 1952.
Fast forward to today and add several ingredients to the mix. Now we have YouTube and Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat, and Twitter to consider. The dark web has even more with WhatsApp and Signal encrypting messaging, so falsehoods get started and repeated with no way to determine the source.
Legitimate journalism and reporting spend an inordinate amount of time "fact checking" and assigning Pinocchios to political messaging that is false and dangerous. Facebook has decided that political messaging, even if it is known to be a lie, is A-OK. If they're being paid and making money, lying is fine. That is, in my opinion, despicable.
Facebook is a cancer on the body politic. Unlike other digital giants - such as Twitter and Google, which did limit known falsehoods - Facebook said no to any limits. A legitimate journalist or news organization could be sued for perpetuating lies. However, since Facebook is not a legitimate news organization, even though over a third of Americans get their news from Facebook, it is exempt.
That is one of the clear lines between the left and right. Politicians on the left of the political spectrum (Democrats) call on Facebook to monitor the ads they allow and refuse to publish lies. Many on the right (Republicans) are OK with anything goes, according to a New York Times article from Sept. 4, 2020. In a response to Facebook, Madeline Kriger of Priorities USA said, "These changes read to us mostly as a cover for not making the change that is most vital: ensuring politicians are not allowed to use Facebook as a tool to lie to and manipulate voters."
Add into all that the Citizens United ruling - which affords rich corporations the status of personhood with free speech rights and unlimited funds for political messaging - and you have a perfect formula for more and more "fake news." QAnon, anyone? People end up feeling frustrated if they know it's a lie and angry if they believe it. The average citizen/voter is left to work diligently to know the difference.
Fact or fiction? Both! As Kurt Vonnegut said, "So it goes."
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
