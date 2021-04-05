Some people on the right have advocated a return to the “gold standard,” a system that hasn’t been used in the U.S. since the early 1970s. This debate is about whether to have our financial system follow the “gold” or continue with our current system of using “fiat money.”
The most recent incarnation was when the former president nominated last year to the Federal Reserve Board a candidate who is known to have supported reintroduction of the gold standard. Doing so would significantly alter the way our financial system works. It means the system would be limited to the value of gold held in reserve by the U.S. government. Think Fort Knox. If the value of the gold rises, you can issue more money. If it declines, the government is forced to limit the money it can use.
An article in Forbe’s Magazine stated it fairly succinctly: “In the end, the argument for a gold standard boils down to: 'Hard money' (money that is unchanging, stable in value, and free of human meddling) is a good thing; and linking the value of the currency to gold is a good way to achieve this.” That argument is true up to a certain point – economic circumstances wherein people hoard the “commodity” and prices spike. That occurred during the Great Depression, which led to the severing of the link between gold and convertibility – that is, being able to get so much gold for a paper dollar. The ability of businesses and the government to operate was severely limited by the lack of money in circulation, which harmed commerce and exacerbated the Depression (and recessions).
Fiat money – the system we have now – is based on the “good faith and credit” of the U.S. government. So, instead of having a “silver certificate” or a “gold certificate,” we have a federal reserve note. The value of that dollar is set by the Federal Reserve and enables the government to respond to crises with much greater flexibility. Recall the scene from “It’s a Wonderful Life” when there was a run on the “Bailey Savings and Loan” and George had no way to give folks their money. If the government was limited to the gold standard, we’d see that same scene played out at banks all across the country during a crisis, such as in 2008. Instead, the government was able to put more dollars into the system and avert an extended depression. It wasn’t perfect, but it was better than the alternative.
Here's the bottom line: Currency is a tool of trade. People tend to hoard gold and silver when things are uncertain, and that's harmful when it limits currency flows on a large scale. Removing the relationship between a currency and commodity doesn't create "worthless money." It simply keeps panic from causing greater economic harm in times of crisis when people hoard the underpinning of a commodity currency (gold) and stop the wheels of commerce. And that makes a fiat currency far better than a gold standard. So, when you hear someone advocating for the U.S. to return to the gold standard, keep in mind that during a crisis, it limits our government’s ability to respond.
As for the candidate for a position on the Federal Reserve Board, she changed her position and decided such a plan to hike interest rates and return to the gold standard wasn’t so great. Keep that in mind, too, and let’s keep our current system of financial flexibility.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
