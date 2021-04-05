Some people advocate returning to the gold standard. Let's look at that.
Cash money is worthless, except for the value of the metal on coins. The value of the cash people have is completely arbitrary and is set by their government, loosely based on their money's relationship to the money of other countries. Starting soon after the beginning of this country in 1785, our money was backed by the amount of silver in the form of Spanish milled dollars that we had on hand, which could be exchanged for cash in circulation.
In 1792, the U.S. Congress set the dollar's value based on gold, and the first gold standard began and lasted until 1806, when the first of several efforts to put the country on a bi-metal standard, gold and silver, was attempted. In 1900, the gold dollar was declared the standard, and we were on the gold standard from then until 1976, when we stopped backing our money with gold. Now, our money is backed by the "full faith and trust of the United States," whatever that means. That's the history.
I thought it might be a fatal mistake to take the U.S. dollar off the gold standard in 1976, and now we see the consequences of that move, just as I had suspected we would. I was 22 years old and on active duty with the Air Force at the time, and was not allowed to publish a radical dissension; the Uniform Code of Military Justice saw to that.
Why did I think it was a mistake? Without the constraint of the price of gold, and how much we had on hand to stop them, what would keep Congress from printing as much money as it wanted for whatever it decided to spend it on? Nothing, of course, and that is what we are seeing happen right now. Where do you think the debt (between $2.5 and $9 trillion, depending on how you calculate it) that President Obama incurred came from? There wasn't enough tax money to cover it, so they just printed it. Where do you think the money for the COVID-19 relief checks has come from? They just printed it up and sent it out, and many in Congress want to print up a lot more.
Why does this matter? Because it is affecting the value of our money abroad, which will soon start to make things in this country more expensive. That is called "inflation," which those who remember the 1970s and 1980s know about. The problem with inflation is that when prices go up, pay has to go up, which causes prices to go up.
I have a piece of paper money from a country that had severe inflation. The face-value of the bill is $3 trillion, and by the time it went into circulation, it was worth less than a penny. Going back on the gold standard could keep that from happening to us.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
