COLUMN: Point Counterpoint: Good things have come from 'cancel culture' when not taken too far

"Cancel culture" is the anomaly of canceling, removing or the altogether banishment of people, brands, shows and movies due to what a certain some of individuals find to be offensive, problematic remarks or ideologies. Calling in, calling out, boycotting and canceling are all terms with distinct actions with a commonality.
"Calling in" is privately conversing with an individual about their suspected problematic actions or opinions. Calling in can be used by some activists as a tool to effectively create change and limit harm while allowing an offended individual to learn, grow and change.
"Calling out" is going after an individual or organization publicly, most often on social media. Calling out can be a useful tool when calling in fails or when the problematic individual or company is too powerful or too insulated to get to, such as a celebrity or a large corporation.
"Canceling" is a full on, full out effort or collective attempt at ruining the reputation and livelihood of an individual or organization in response to a problematic or harmful action or opinion.
Calling in, calling out, boycotting, or cancel culture began in 2014 as part of the #MeToo movement. Most of the time, the individuals targeted to be canceled are people of a public nature with influence over a larger audience because something they've said or done is thought to have caused harm to a person or group of people in a community.
Many who have been canceled were deserving of this public ousting after accusations of violent, sexist, racist, homophobic or transphobic actions or comments. Cancel culture is seen as an effective way to hold public figures accountable by bringing grievances forward publicly. It brings to light the situation forcing the hand of employees and others to confront the situation and distance themselves from the accused. This takes the power away from those with a huge audience and places it directly in the hands of the audience itself.
Let's examine what it means to be canceled. You become effectively ostracized and no longer benefit financially, personally or professionally from your elevated position.
There are people that have been canceled to go on and face charges for serious crimes. Harvey Weinstein was canceled for allegations by multiple women. Weinstein was later charged with even further allegations of serious sexual violence. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.
Cancel culture worked in this instance when law enforcement and the entertainment industry hadn't taken the accusations seriously.
Within the last week, comedian Dave Chappelle's Netflix comedy special "The Closer" sparked controversy when Chappelle's comment "gender is fact" "comparing the transgender community to people who wore blackface" bringing outrage from the transgender and LGBTQ community who found it to be offensive.
Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos originally defended the project as an example of creative freedom. Unsatisfied with that response the cancel culture mentality within the LGBTQ community began amping up the pressure forcing Sarandos to backtrack and apologize. As this progresses, we'll see the results in real time as this continues to play out. There's both good and bad in mob mentality of the cancel culture movement. I feel it will be interesting to see how many people and things are canceled before we find a better and more effective approach to solving our problems with these issues.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.